What was behind this week’s “mini-crash”

The big story of the week fizzled out. Investors had been taking a breather over the last month or so, with markets down slightly over the period. U.S. stocks dipped just over 2% for the month, heading into this week. Then came a “mini-crash” on Monday, Sept. 20, with stocks falling by some 3% from the close on Friday, Sept. 17, giving us the first 5% correction in 2021.

Canadian and international stocks followed suit.

Here’s a one month chart for the S&P 500 ETF, ticker IVV, courtesy of Seeking Alpha.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The main source of concern was the imminent collapse of Chinese property developer Evergrande, which has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its lenders, suppliers and investors. It has $305 billion worth of bills (liabilities) coming due, and that’s stoked fears of contagion and broader risks to the financial system.

There was and is fear of a Chinese Lehman situation. That’s the bankruptcy (largest in U.S. history) that started the cascade of carnage known as the great financial crisis. As an aside, I remember it well, as I was working on a U.S. bank client at the time—ING Direct U.S.—and became one of the employment casualties. (Here’s a tip: Don’t work in the financial industry during a financial crisis.)

David Rosenberg, the Canadian rockstar economist, offered on CNBC that the Evergrande/Lehman comparison is unfounded.

Even so, many wonder what might lurk beneath the surface of the Chinese real estate and financial markets. Is Evergrande the tip of an economic iceberg? Rosenberg goes on to discuss the general weakening in the Chinese and global economies.

And there was more than Evergrande to keep investors on edge.