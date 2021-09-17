New inflation data: transitory signs?

The week ending Sept. 17 delivered a very generous data dump in Canada, the U.S. and Europe, with updates on inflation data, economic activity numbers, housing figures and more.

Portfolio managers, professional economists—and armchair economists such as yours truly—are digging through trying to make sense of it all.

Canadian inflation

Let’s start with inflation data here at home. On Wednesday, Statistics Canada released its consumer price index for August 2021. The annual pace of inflation rose to 3.7% in July, marking the biggest increase since May 2011. August said “hold my beer,” and came up with an annual inflation increase of 4.1%, the highest since 2003.

Now, keep in mind that inflation, or any stat, can appear more meaningful or dire due to base effects. Today’s inflation rate is based on a comparison of where we were one year ago, when numbers were more suppressed due to the pandemic and ongoing restrictions.

That said, the base effect argument might not quite cut the (increasing price of) mustard when you look at the historical CPI on Trading Economics. Hit that 5-year or 10-year tab for charts in which that base effect argument seems to disappear. As well, many will argue that the inflation numbers are “massaged,” and that the rules change constantly. Like, let’s remove most of the expensive stuff from the CPI number.

To get a sense of true inflation, you can start by going shopping and filling up the car on the way. Keep in mind, too, that inflation will hit you differently than your neighbour or your best friend, based on your personal lifestyle and spending patterns.

From that CBC post…

“Some of the biggest contributors to the jump were the sectors that Bank of Montreal economist Doug Porter noted were in full-on ‘reopening’ mode from COVID-19 shutdowns including air travel, where the price of tickets soared 37.5% and hotel charges increased by 12%. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, were up by 32% compared to last year.”