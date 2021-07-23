We can largely control the first two by maximizing the use of tax-effective vehicles like TFSAs and RRIFs, and avoiding high-fee investment solutions. Stocks and interest rates are trickier, typically addressed by ensuring that the traditional free lunch of diversification and asset allocation are commensurate with your financial resources and lifestyle objectives.

But what about inflation? Throughout the first half of 2021, inflation has variously been depicted as an ominous looming threat, or merely a “temporary” spike, triggered by the COVID recovery. It’s certainly been inching up this summer: food prices are at their highest level in almost three decades, and the prices of housing, energy and even used cars are soaring. U.S. inflation is up 5.4% versus a year ago and is at a 13-year high.

It remains to be seen whether the U.S. Federal Reserve is correct in viewing this as “transitory” or whether BlackRock, Inc. CEO Larry Fink is correct in saying it’s considerably more entrenched. “Transitory for longer,” as MoneySense colleague Dale Roberts quipped in his weekly market overview, is an oxymoron.

But if you’re contemplating retirement or semi-retirement, is inflation a sufficient threat to consider postponing it? We tackled similar ground in this space a year ago, shortly after the COVID bear market hit. Then, as now, the long-term future is essentially unknowable. As Vancouver-based portfolio manager Adrian Mastracci of Lycos Asset Management Inc. sees it, “Various pundits are making the case for both a robust economy and one not quite so. Investors should remember that they cannot control either flavour. They may get both, one followed by the other.”

Some fear inflation is a threat to stocks. However, a stock portfolio in itself can be a good inflation hedge as long as the right stocks are chosen, says Matthew Ardrey, wealth advisor and portfolio manager with Toronto-based TriDelta Financial. “You want to invest in companies with relatively inelastic demand for their products,” says Ardrey. “A company that can push on costs to consumers instead of absorbing them will be able to be more profitable.” Some stocks are more vulnerable to inflation than others. Mad Money‘s Jim Cramer recently said high-tech digital commerce stocks, like Google, may be inflation havens. Those that can boost prices, like Netflix, may also be similarly insulated.

Aside from stocks, Ardrey recommends adding a trio of other asset classes: commodities, real estate and gold. Commodities are relatively inelastic in their demand, so price increases do little to affect the amount of consumption: more on which below. REITs (or REIT ETFs) are an easy, liquid way to add real estate to an inflation-resistant investment portfolio. “Physical assets like real property often continue to grow above the rate of inflation. Additionally, if the loans borrowed to purchase the property are fixed-rate, then inflation erodes the cost of repayment over time.” That said, “In a post-COVID environment, you need to be selective in where you invest in this asset class,” Ardrey cautions. Focus on inelastic areas like residential real estate. People will always need a place to live.”

The case for gold stems over concern that governments increase their money supply by “printing money,” raising worries about creditworthiness. “Investors often move to gold during more unstable times in the markets,” Ardrey says. “Precious metals can provide inflation protection. They are a primary input in many manufacturing cycles and often have no real replacement, making them inelastic.” (Read more about buying gold here.)

Personally, I rely on traditional asset allocation to cover the various possibilities of inflation, deflation, prosperity and depression. I’ve always found Harry Browne’s Permanent Portfolio to be a good initial mix of assets to prepare for all possibilities: stocks for prosperity, bonds for deflation, cash for depression/recession and gold for inflation. Browne, who died in 2006, famously allocated 25% to each.