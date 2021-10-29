Scotiabank says 8 rate hikes are on the way

Scotiabank’s Derek Holt shared that we could see eight rate hikes in Canada over the next two years. That is aggressive. Rate hikes would likely deflate the real estate market and perhaps stock market and, by design, put a brake on personal spending and on economic activity.

Increased borrowing costs can mean less money available for consumption.

From the Financial Post article:

“Policymakers led by Governor Tiff Macklem will begin a series of eight 25-basis-point hikes in July of next year, Scotiabank’s Derek Holt said Wednesday on BNN Bloomberg Television. That will be followed by moves in September, October, and December. Holt predicted the the pace of tightening would then slow, with quarterly moves in 2023 bringing the policy rate to 2.25% by the end of that year.”

Of course, central banks will use the rate-hike weapon to battle inflation; and those inflation worries are gathering steam. The Bank of Canada signalled that it will put an end to the bond buying program known as quantitative easing.

Previously we looked at that tapering and what a taper tantrum is. We do know that historically, an aggressive increase in rates usually will lead to stock market corrections and recessions. Here’s the go-to chart on that event, courtesy of Lance Roberts, Chief Strategist RIA Advisors.

Of course, no one knows that will happen with rates and bond yields or the stock markets in the near term. The key is to be aware and prepared.

We should always be prepared for corrections—that is, be emotionally prepared. And the portfolio should be balanced to be able to temper the volatility and protect your wealth, as well, if you are in retirement or are nearing retiring.