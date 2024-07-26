“We’ve really cut back on impulse buys. And we’ve really taken to, let’s not have the deep freeze full, let’s not have the fridge full, let’s not have the pantry full,” said Alberta resident Robin Dingwell.

He and his wife have started prioritizing grocery stores that price-match and checking flyers ahead of time.

“Price-matching has been the biggest thing for us,” he said.

Like Dingwell, many Canadians say they are being more mindful when they shop, eyeing promotions and sales and often planning their shopping trip around flyer deals.

Alison Forde in Hamilton, Ont., said she shops more often to take better advantage of specials and sales, is seeking out store brands for more value, and finds herself doing more in-store comparisons to discern which products are worth her money.

For example, store-brand products might come in a bigger size than the name brand, she said.

“But then when you get down to how much is it per gram, per millilitre, it can still be a better deal,” said Forde.

“You know, people will say, ‘Oh, you’re nickel and diming, it’s only a 20-cent difference in the end,’ but it adds up.”