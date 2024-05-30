You can’t do much about grocery prices, aside from using coupons and discount apps, but the right credit card can help you put those expenses to work in your favour (and ultimately benefit your wallet). With National Bank’s World Elite Mastercard, you’ll earn up to five points per dollar spent on groceries and restaurants for the first $2,500 in gross monthly purchases, making this card a strong pick for families and frequent diners. Read on to learn more about how this card can help you leverage your spending. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Earn rewards on food purchases

You can’t control the costs of food, but you can make those expenses pay dividends using a credit card that rewards grocery and restaurant spends. National Bank’s World Elite Mastercard, for example, has an earn rate of five points per dollar for the first $2,500 in gross monthly purchases charged to the account, regardless of the purchase category. After that, you will earn two points per dollar on eligible grocery and restaurant purchases.

Besides food, the National Bank World Elite Mastercard has boosted earn rates for recurring bills, gas and electric vehicle charging and travel booking through À la carte Travel. For all of these categories, cardholders get two points per dollar spent, with no limit to how many points you can earn. All other eligible purchases earn a base rate of one point per dollar spent, making this a solid choice for everyday spending.

Do rewards points make a difference?

Can a rewards credit card help you manage rising costs for everyday expenses? Perhaps, for certain things. As noted above, the National Bank World Elite Mastercard has an earn rate of up to five points per dollar spent on food and restaurants. Let’s see how it stacks up against food inflation.

According to Canada’s Food Price Report for 2024, published by the AgriFood Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, a family of four is expected to spend $16,297.20 on food this year—up $701.79 from last year. Spending $16,297 on food using a National Bank World Elite Mastercard could earn 81,485 rewards points. That’s almost enough for a $600 payment toward a National Bank mortgage.

More features of the National Bank World Elite Mastercard

This isn’t just a great card for buying food—it’s also a trusty travel companion with features and benefits.

When you book your travel with this card, you’ll be covered automatically by an insurance package that includes medical insurance when you’re out of your province of residence, trip cancellation, trip interruption, departure flight delay insurance, stolen luggage and vehicle rental coverage (for an accident, fire, theft or vandalism)—a package worth hundreds of dollars. (Insurance is limited to specific amounts; read the full insurance details.)

Plus, as a cardholder, you’re welcome to make unlimited visits to the National Bank Lounge at Montréal-Trudeau Airport, so you can arrive at your international destination well fed and well rested.