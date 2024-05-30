Your new travel companion: A credit card with perks at home and abroad
If you love to travel, you probably already know that the right credit card can take you far while also offering valuable perks and benefits. Now imagine a card that benefits you at home, too. Meet the National Bank World Elite Mastercard, a credit card that offers great perks and rewards, whether you’re collecting points on your everyday spending at home or living it up while you’re away.
Competition is fierce when it comes to rewards credit cards, which is great news for you. It means you can be choosy and make sure you get the features and benefits that fit your lifestyle. Let’s take a closer look at what the National Bank World Elite Mastercard offers, and the types of Canadians who can benefit from using it.
The difference between an OK trip and a great trip often comes down to the details. Having a travel-friendly credit card, for instance, can enhance your trip.
The National Bank World Elite Mastercard comes with travel insurance: out-of-province hospital medical insurance, trip cancellation insurance, departure flight delay insurance, stolen or lost luggage insurance, and many more. And if you rent a car at your destination using your National Bank World Elite Mastercard, vehicle rental insurance, both locally and abroad, is included. (Insurance coverage is limited to specific amounts. Please read the full insurance details.)
Check out the travel perks with the National Bank World Elite Mastercard, too. The card’s annual fee could be 100% offset by the annual $150 travel expenses refund, which you can apply to these eligible purchases: airport parking, airline ticket upgrades, seat selection, baggage fees and access to airport lounges worldwide. You’ll also have free, unlimited access to the National Bank Lounge for international flights at Montréal-Trudeau Airport—a hub for travel between Canada and Europe.
If you book your trip through the À la carte Travel program, you’ll earn rewards of two points per dollar spent. And, as a National Bank World Elite Mastercard cardholder, you have access to exciting experiences, including private tours, travel getaways, priority access to attractions and more. Or you can build a trip around a marquee event, from sports matches and golf tournaments to road races.
If you’ve got kids, you know just how much they can eat. That makes the card’s earn rate of up to five points per dollar spent on groceries especially attractive. And you needn’t put family fun on hold. Nights out at a restaurant could earn up to five points per dollar spent, further beefing up your earnings.
With an rate of two points per dollar on gas or electric vehicle charging and recurring bill payments, the National Bank World Elite Mastercard helps take the sting out of your commute and household utilities, too. For Canadians who drive to work, the average monthly cost of gas is $200, according to a recent report by Ratehub.ca. (Ratehub.ca and MoneySense.ca are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Over a year, that expense alone could net you up to 4,800 points.
Rewards collectors will love the rates and flexibility of the À la carte Rewards Program. In addition to the boosted spending categories noted above, every single dollar spent returns one point.
These rewards can really add up, and they’re easy to redeem through the online boutique. You can choose from merchandise and gift cards, travel rewards and even financial rewards, like applying points to your credit card balance, your National Bank mortgage, or an RRSP or a TFSA. (If you don’t qualify for the National Bank World Elite Mastercard, you have another option: the National Bank Platinum Mastercard.)
The National Bank World Elite Mastercard offers an array of perks and rewards tailored to travellers. Whether you’re jet-setting around the globe or enjoying your daily routine at home, this card could be your ideal companion, maximizing both your travel experiences and your everyday spending.
Apply for the National Bank World Elite Mastercard between May 13 and August 15, 2024, and you could earn up to 40,000 bonus rewards points in the first year. Minimum purchase and insurance product required. Learn more about applicable terms and conditions.
This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written, edited and produced by MoneySense with assigned freelancers and approved by the client.
® Mastercard and World Elite are registered trademarks, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Authorized user: National Bank.
® National Bank and À la carte rewards are registered trademarks of National Bank of Canada.
