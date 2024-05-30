Competition is fierce when it comes to rewards credit cards, which is great news for you. It means you can be choosy and make sure you get the features and benefits that fit your lifestyle. Let’s take a closer look at what the National Bank World Elite Mastercard offers, and the types of Canadians who can benefit from using it.

Travellers and jet-setters, take note

The difference between an OK trip and a great trip often comes down to the details. Having a travel-friendly credit card, for instance, can enhance your trip.

The National Bank World Elite Mastercard comes with travel insurance: out-of-province hospital medical insurance, trip cancellation insurance, departure flight delay insurance, stolen or lost luggage insurance, and many more. And if you rent a car at your destination using your National Bank World Elite Mastercard, vehicle rental insurance, both locally and abroad, is included. (Insurance coverage is limited to specific amounts. Please read the full insurance details.)

Check out the travel perks with the National Bank World Elite Mastercard, too. The card’s annual fee could be 100% offset by the annual $150 travel expenses refund, which you can apply to these eligible purchases: airport parking, airline ticket upgrades, seat selection, baggage fees and access to airport lounges worldwide. You’ll also have free, unlimited access to the National Bank Lounge for international flights at Montréal-Trudeau Airport—a hub for travel between Canada and Europe.

If you book your trip through the À la carte Travel program, you’ll earn rewards of two points per dollar spent. And, as a National Bank World Elite Mastercard cardholder, you have access to exciting experiences, including private tours, travel getaways, priority access to attractions and more. Or you can build a trip around a marquee event, from sports matches and golf tournaments to road races.

A family-friendly credit card

If you’ve got kids, you know just how much they can eat. That makes the card’s earn rate of up to five points per dollar spent on groceries especially attractive. And you needn’t put family fun on hold. Nights out at a restaurant could earn up to five points per dollar spent, further beefing up your earnings.

With an rate of two points per dollar on gas or electric vehicle charging and recurring bill payments, the National Bank World Elite Mastercard helps take the sting out of your commute and household utilities, too. For Canadians who drive to work, the average monthly cost of gas is $200, according to a recent report by Ratehub.ca. (Ratehub.ca and MoneySense.ca are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Over a year, that expense alone could net you up to 4,800 points.

A rewarding experience for points collectors

Rewards collectors will love the rates and flexibility of the À la carte Rewards Program. In addition to the boosted spending categories noted above, every single dollar spent returns one point.