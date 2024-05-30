How to use your credit card responsibly
If you’re a young adult or you’re new to Canada, using a credit card can help you start building a credit history. Here’s how.
Credit cards are a part of everyday life. They’re a convenient and safe way to pay for your purchases, and they often come with perks and benefits. Plus, when you use a credit card responsibly, you can build up your credit score, which can help you access loans, mortgages or other types of credit—and get preferred terms and rates. However, if you’re a newcomer to Canada or new to credit, you won’t have a Canadian credit history. Using a credit card responsibly is one of the easiest and faster ways to start.
A credit score is a three-digit number, usually between 300 and 900, that banks and other lenders use to determine how likely you are to pay back your loans. The higher the number, the more credit-worthy you are to the banks.
Your score is based on information in your Canadian credit history, such as whether you pay for your phone bill and utilities on time and in full each month. The problem is, for newcomers and others without a Canadian credit history, lenders don’t have any information. This makes it hard for people to get credit.
If you’re young, or a newcomer, or you haven’t used credit in Canada before, you’ll need to start simply. Credit cards themselves are forms of credit, so the first step is to get an entry-level credit card and prove your credit-worthiness by paying your bills on time. Then you can work your way up.
Entry-level credit cards usually have fewer perks than more premium cards, but they also typically have lower income requirements and a lower annual fee—in some cases, $0.
National Bank’s mycredit Mastercard is a great example. There’s no annual minimum income requirement to apply for this card and no annual fee, making it very accessible. And, while the mycredit Mastercard doesn’t come with a full suite of included benefits, it does allow you to earn 1% cash back on recurring bill payments and restaurant spends, and 0.5% back on everything else.
If you want more features and rewards, National Bank’s Platinum Mastercard is a good option that also has no minimum income requirement. National Bank’s World Elite Mastercard has an annual fee of $150 and comes with more perks—including an annual travel expense refund up to $150.
You already know you should use your credit card responsibly, but what, exactly, does that mean?
When it comes to credit cards, you should work towards paying in full, on time, every month. Every payment helps you build your credit score buy showing you are responsible with credit, and over time, you can become eligible for upgraded financial products, with more features and perks.
Below is a comparison of three National Bank credit cards. The first two have no minimum income requirement.
|National Bank mycredit Mastercard
|National Bank Platinum Mastercard
|National Bank World Elite Mastercard
|Annual fee
|$0
|$70
|$150
|Purchase rate
|20.99%
|20.99%
|20.99%
|Balance transfers and cash advances
|22.49%
|22.49%
|22.49%
|Rewards
|Up to 1% cash back on restaurant purchases and recurring pre-authorized payments, and 0.5% on other purchases
|Up to 2 points per $1 spent
|Up to 5 points per $1 spent
|Key benefits
|• Extended warranty for most items purchased with the card
• Purchase protection for theft or damage for up to 90 days
• Mobile phone insurance against theft or damage for up to 2 years
|• Travel insurance for up to 10 days
• Mobile device insurance
|• Comprehensive travel and purchase insurance coverage
• Unlimited access to the National Bank Lounge at Montréal-Trudeau Airport
• Up to $150 in reimbursements annually for travel expenses such as seat selection, airport parking, checked luggage and more
|Minimum income required
|None
|None
|$80,000 for applicant or $150,000 for household income
Apply for the National Bank World Elite Mastercard between May 13 and August 15, 2024, and you could earn up to 40,000 bonus rewards points in the first year. Minimum purchase and insurance product required. Learn more about applicable terms and conditions.
With a solid credit score, you’ll have access to better products like loans, mortgages and credit cards. Luckily, responsible credit card use can help you build up a score even if you’ve never had credit in Canada before.
