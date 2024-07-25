In your case, Hugh, there were tax implications in the year you made the change, even though you did not sell it.

Change in use of a principal residence to a rental property

When you sell your principal residence—or when you are deemed to dispose of it—you need to report this on your tax return. Since 2016, any disposition of a principal residence must be reported on Form T2091.

When you dispose of your principal residence, assuming it qualified as such for all the years you owned it, you will not report a capital gain or owe income tax. But the transaction needs to be reported, nonetheless.

When you convert your principal residence into a rental property, this deemed sale should also be reported, Hugh. The “sale” price is the fair market value at the time of the conversion.

In your case, you may be able to continue to treat the property as your principal residence for a period of time, through filing a subsection 45(2) election.

What is subsection 45(2) election?

A taxpayer who moves out of their home and rents it may be able to file a special election under subsection 45(2) of the Income Tax Act. This election allows you to treat the property as your principal residence for up to four years—or in some cases, indefinitely.

In order to claim the election:

You must be a resident, or deemed resident, of Canada. You cannot designate another property as your principal residence. You must report the rental income on your tax return. You cannot claim capital cost allowance (depreciation).

So, your case, Hugh, is a classic one for claiming a 45(2) election. You are temporarily renting out your home while renting somewhere else.