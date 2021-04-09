How (much) retail investors took over the markets

It has been a common theme in the pandemic: Bored and flush with cash, retail investors and many freshly-minted newbies became a market force to be reckoned with.

Michael Batnick, the director of research at Ritholtz Wealth Management, was more than happy to see that effect framed by analysis and figures for The Irrelevant Investor blog. From that blog post…

“We’re going back to normal, but things will never be the same. This is true in life and in the market.

“One of the biggest stories of 2020 was the rise of retail investors. Between the quarantine, zero commissions, $1,200 [benefit cheques], and Dave Portnoy, it was the perfect storm for trading.

“The amount of people trading stocks has gotten so large that they now make up ~25% of overall volume, nearly as much as hedge funds and mutual funds combined!”

And given those sizeable numbers, the retail-investor army had, and has, the ability to move the markets. As a retail investor invested in mutual funds or “passive” index ETFs, you go along for the ride. You go with the flow. A passive index fund will go with the flow, even if that includes inexperienced retail investors driving many stocks and the market.

That does not add to my confidence in the markets. How could newbie traders be efficient? I’m happy to hold a collection of individual U.S. stocks that beat the U.S. market in 2020 by a very considerable degree. The stocks were mostly skimmed from the Dividend Appreciation Index ETF. That is a quality-oriented index which also demands a meaningful dividend growth history. I applied a large-cap bias (purchased in early 2015), that greatly contributed to the success.

A couple of growth picks in Apple and BlackRock also helped the cause.