Winter is coming for U.S. stocks

Back in early September, I asked if the stock markets could run on fumes. It’s not that economic recovery had reversed itself, but that most of the news on the economic front showed that things were softening.

Here’s a chart for iShares U.S. equities ETF, ticker IVV, courtesy of Seeking Alpha.

Yes, I asked about the economy running on fumes at the most recent peak. And markets appear to have run out of gas, for now.

In two very interesting back-to-back, hold-my-beer tweets, the Globe and Mail’s Scott Barlow suggested that winter might be coming for U.S. stocks.

That’s the suspicion of Michael Wilson, Chief Investment Strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Wilson sees headwinds this earnings’ season. And again it is largely related to the slowing growth in the market and the change in chatter. The current news is not as good as the news from a few months previously. He questions if we might see a 10% or 20% correction.

In this Making Sense of the Markets post, I mentioned how margin calls might start to cascade at a 20% pullback, putting additional pressure on any market correction. It will be interesting to keep an eye on that correction level and margin calls.