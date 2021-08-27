Big earnings from the big Canadian banks

The Big Six Canadian banks (Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Scotiabank, BMO, CIBC and National Bank) released quarterly earnings reports this week and, as expected, they all put some big numbers up on the board. Thanks to high levels of government financial support for individuals and businesses, the banks have not yet experienced an economic shock due to COVID.

To manage risk, banks always set aside emergency funds, known as provisions for credit losses or loan-loss provisions. Given their more favourable prospects, the Big Six have been able to remove some of those monies from the safety net and add them to the earnings column. For an example on that front: In its most recent report, RBC recovered $540 million of provisions for credit losses, compared to the $96 million that it recovered in the second quarter.

The banks have profited handsomely from their wealth management businesses, thanks to fees and robust markets. That has been a main driver throughout much of the pandemic. From Thursday’s reports, we saw a 13% increase at TD’s Canadian retail unit and a 25% jump at CIBC.

The banks have been mostly beating on the earnings and revenue fronts.

They have recovered from the pandemic, and then some. Thanks to Mike Heroux from Dividend Stocks Rock who put together the tables below, which compare bank performance in key areas from the third quarter of 2019—pre-pandemic—to the recent third quarter in 2021. The figures in these tables are in millions. The Common Equity Tier (CET1) is a measure of financial strength and the ability to absorb losses; a higher number means more assets are held for that purpose.

Source: Dividend Stocks Rock

We see some impressive growth coming though the pandemic. National Bank and Royal continue to separate from the pack in many ways, and it’s common to see bank analysts select those two as the top picks. National Bank continues to be the top pick of Heroux as it grows through acquisitions. Heroux also suggests investors look to TD based on valuation and that more favourable CET1 ratio.

From most of the reports or estimates I’ve read, it might be a good guess that we will see dividend increases resume in the first quarter or second quarter of 2022. And given the release of the loan-loss provision and greater overall financial health, it is expected that the banks could make up for lost time with dividend increases above 10% for many quarters.

Now that would be a reward worth waiting for.