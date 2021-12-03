It’s the econOMI, stupid!

The new COVID variant, now given the handle of Omicron, hit the newswires just as I had submitted last week’s (most excellent) post. The news spread quickly around the globe, and it caught the attention of the markets.

Last week, I wrote about the risk of investing in energy stocks, including the wildcard known as the pandemic. Always the elephant in the room, additional outbreaks from the virus can lead to more lockdowns, restrictions and less economic activity. In any lockdown, we travel less, stay closer to home and consume much less fuel.

Stock markets took a hit, and the price of oil dropped by about 15% after the Omicron news last Friday. And of course, the new variant of great concern poses a risk to the local and global economy. This threat goes well beyond the energy sector.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The markets adopted the mentality of “shoot now and ask questions later.” The stock markets around the world were reacting to an unknown. What do we know about Omicron? Not much.

And the markets keep reacting in whipsaw fashion, as the experts try to answer the many questions. This Atlantic post sums it up quite nicely:

“It’s a lot of news to process, and it comes without a lot of baseline knowledge about the virus itself. Scientists around the world are still scrambling to gather intel on three essential metrics: how quickly the variant spreads; if it’s capable of causing more serious disease; and whether it might be able to circumvent the immune protection left behind by past SARS-CoV-2 infections or COVID-19 vaccines, or evade immune-focused treatments such as monoclonal antibodies.”

We do not have answers to any of those three main questions, and it will likely be many weeks before we have those answers. I have a hunch that won’t stop the markets from reacting to each hopeful or cautioning headline.