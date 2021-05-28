Canadian banks attract investors—and criticism

The Canadian banks have started reporting first quarter earnings, and they’re off to a roaring start.

At the same time, the banks are attracting considerable criticism for increasing fees during a pandemic, and when they themselves are enjoying such financial success.

And as I have suggested on many occasions, Canadian banks always find ways to make money. They have many oars in the water, including increasing fees for everyday banking. I would suggest Canadians search for the lowest fee option at their bank. If lower-fee options are not available, then you might consider switching to a low-fee or no-fee bank account.

For our cash, my wife and I are using EQ Bank. I like the service a lot. I have also reviewed EQ Bank on my site.

But, back to the markets’ POV. As Larry Bates, a MoneySense contributor and author of the popular book Beat the Bank smartly suggests, we are better to invest in the banks rather than banking or investing with them.

As we move out of the pandemic, Canadian banks are now firing on all cylinders, mostly beating profit and revenue-growth estimates.

BMO kicked things off in style the morning of Wednesday, May 26: Profits rose to $1.3 billion from $689 million a year earlier.

From that BNN Bloomberg Canada post, in reference to how the banks handled 2020…