A Canuck’s guide to successful investing

Speedreader

Book: Beat the Bank: The Canadian Guide to Simply Successful Investing

Author: Larry Bates

Publisher: Audey Press

Price: $24.95 (Paperback) $9.99 (Kindle)

WHO IT’S FOR: People who want simple, actionable investment advice.

MORE SPECIFICALLY: Any seasoned or novice investor who wants a simple investment strategy while also saving on fees—especially those who own mutual funds.

DOES IT BUST ANY MYTHS?: Yes, that the only good way to invest is with the banks (it’s not!). It’s written by a veteran insider who shares his stories and lessons from more than 35 years in the investment industry. Larry Bates is the author who introduced the T-REX Score, a calculator that tells you how much of your investment return you actually get to keep versus what gets lost to fees—a great way for investors to see exactly how much fees eat into their returns.

WHY WE LIKE IT: The tone. It’s like listening to a highly intelligent yet funny friend with experiences to share with you with the sole aim of making you a better and most cost-efficient investor.

ANY LESSONS LEARNED?: Forget investing with banks. Invest some time in DIY investing to increase returns. It’s quite easy.

KEY MESSAGE?: The book highlights excessive mutual fund fees paid by average Canadian investors to the banks and mutual fund companies, which is especially useful for those who often don’t have the skill set to understand—or the time to read—financial statements and fee calculations.

ANY STRATEGIES TO BEAT THE BANK?: Bates points out three methods of Simply Successful Investing: DIY investing (with blue chips and high-quality bonds), build your own portfolio with index funds and ETFs and finally, robo-investing.

BOTTOM LINE: Investors often lose up to half of their wealth over time as mutual fund and other bank fees grab some of your lifetime investment gains. The number two and three wealth killers are tax and asset allocation. This book gives you valuable insight into all of these.

KEY TAKEAWAY: “Simply successful investing through New Bay Street offers you the potential to double your long-term investment returns compared to traditional Old Bay Street products. Doubling your investment returns can give you the freedom to turn your dreams into reality.” In other words, Simply Successful Investing matters. And you can do it!

An excerpt from Beat the Bank