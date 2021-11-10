What’s in store for retailers this holiday shopping season?

It appears the holiday shopping season might come early in 2021. Consumers—a.k.a. gift givers—have been warned that thanks to supply chain issues, store shelves could become bare sooner rather than later. Or at least you might have to wait weeks and months for certain items. Many are crossing off that shopping list as soon as possible, jumping ahead of the queue.

Economists predicted a very strong October for U.S. retail sales. We might expect the same behaviour and results in Canada as well.

CNBC quotes Barclays chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen:

“The October retail sales report is one of the earliest data readings for fourth-quarter gross domestic product. Gapen expects the economy to expand by 5% in the fourth quarter, after the surprisingly slow 2% pace of the third quarter.

“If the number is as expected, ‘what it tells us is whether there’s momentum that was restored at the end of the third quarter and heading into the fourth quarter, we’re in pretty good shape,’ Gapen said. ‘It would be another data point that confirms the soft patch story rather than the slowdown.’ ”

And the U.S. sales figures did not disappoint. From Reuters:

“Retail sales jumped 1.7% last month, the largest gain since March, after rising 0.8% in September. It was the third straight monthly advance and topped economists’ expectations for a 1.4% increase. Sales soared 16.3% year-on-year in October and are 21.4% above their pre-pandemic level.”

Those buoyant retail figures—and consumers willing to open their wallets—might provide another tailwind for the stock markets. And, of course, consumer spending is a main driver of the economy. It’s an important sign of economic health. Here’s another clip from that same Reuters article: