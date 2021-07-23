Earnings season, part II: both sides of the border

In last week’s column, we kicked off earnings season and the projections for what is setting up to be a robust reporting period. It is likely to be the earnings growth peak in both the U.S. and Canada.

A roundup report on Seeking Alpha offered…

“The rally goes on…. A three-day winning streak on Wall Street—that followed a sharp selloff on Monday—is showing no signs of slowing down as futures continued to climb in overnight trading.

“‘The earnings results have continued to be strong and guidance is showing that the Delta variant isn’t impacting the recovery, so far at least,’ said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers. ‘That is giving confidence to the market that the recovery can continue’.”

Canadian stocks are also joining the rally. Here’s a snapshot of selected earnings:

CN Rail beat projections on the earnings front, but trailed on revenue. Railways are very economically sensitive bellwether industrials, as they move the goods across the country and across North America. Freight revenues (C$3,452 million), which contributed 95.9% to the top line, increased 14% year over year as economic activities picked up.

Canadian National still anticipates earnings per share to grow in double digits during 2021 from adjusted earnings of C$5.31 in 2020.

Rogers Communications earnings were just short of expectations, while they beat on revenue, reporting C$3.58B. That’s up 13.3% year over year and beat by C$40M. Rogers management offered…