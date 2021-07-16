Why inflation might stick around a while

America’s finance chiefs don’t think inflation will go away overnight.

It’s all part of a “transitory for longer” argument or framing that is making the rounds in financial circles. And perhaps we’re spinning in circles on the transitory inflation debate. And, yes, “transitory for longer” is an oxymoron.

From that CNN post…

“Chief financial officers, on average, expect higher-than-normal cost increases to persist for eight to 10 months, according to a Duke University survey released Wednesday.

“Some worry inflation will linger longer. About one in four CFOs expect elevated costs to last through most of 2022.”

In the Duke survey, the vast majority of executives admitted they have passed along cost hikes to customers; any supply chain hits end up on the consumer’s bill. And business bosses believe that will continue well into 2022. (Duke’s survey also confirmed the business optimism we reported in last week’s column.)

A recent U.S. report showed broad-based inflation levels at a 13-year high, increasing by 5.4% year over year. The core index, which excludes food and energy, rose 4.5% year over year, the biggest increase since November 1991.

Labour shortages in the U.S. are also pitching in on increased costs to businesses—they have to increase wages to attract workers. Once again, those costs are often passed along to the consumer. That is called wage-push inflation, and it’s one of many isolated forces pushing on the inflation front. They can add up over time, creating more structural or long-lasting inflation that could be hard to unwind.