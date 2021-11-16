Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ask a Planner

Could a line of credit impact my mortgage application?

Line of credit payments and other non-mortgage debt are...

Could a line of credit impact my mortgage application?

Mortgages

What is a mortgage?

A mortgage is a loan that can help you...

What is a mortgage?

Mortgages

Understanding mortgage affordability calculators

Mortgage affordability calculators offer a top-level estimate of what...

Understanding mortgage affordability calculators
A couple sitting on their couch enjoying their home, as they look out the windwo

Debt

Should you take RRSP withdrawals to pay down debt?

With a partner out of work, this reader is...

Should you take RRSP withdrawals to pay down debt?

Real Estate

We made money on the Toronto housing market. Now what?

One family sold their home in Toronto's hot market...

We made money on the Toronto housing market. Now what?
A row of houses.

Ask a Planner

Affordability tips for first-time home buyers to securing a mortgage

Irene and her partner want to buy a house...

Affordability tips for first-time home buyers to securing a mortgage

Renting

Rethinking rentership: How to get ahead financially while renting

There is no shame in being a forever renter....

Rethinking rentership: How to get ahead financially while renting
Why are homes selling for so much higher than the list price?

Real Estate

Why are homes selling for so much higher than the list price?

These prospective buyers want to know what's up with...

Why are homes selling for so much higher than the list price?
A couple in a living room, lively chatting about home ownership

Ask a Planner

Joint tenancy vs tenancy in common in Canada: Changing ownership of assets for married and common-law partners

The tax implications of changing land owned jointly as...

Joint tenancy vs tenancy in common in Canada: Changing ownership of assets for married and common-law partners
woman-in-office-what-is-a-mortgage-broker

Mortgages

What is a mortgage broker?

Mortgage brokers are mortgage specialists who have access to...

What is a mortgage broker?