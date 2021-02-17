MoneySense, Canada’s most comprehensive source of personal finance journalism for more than 20 years, has partnered with the Financial Planning Association of Canada (FPAC) to offer readers what we hope will be the most relevant, trustworthy and up-to-date answers to their personal finance questions.

The content partnership kicked off in February 2021 with a new monthly column called Qualified Advice, penned by FPAC members—Certified Financial Planners and Qualified Associate Financial Planners, Registered Financial Planners and, in Quebec, certified financial planners (Pl. Fin.) who’ve committed to the organization’s high standards for transparency and conduct.

“All members of the Financial Planning Association of Canada have committed to putting the interests of Canadians first, and working to evolve the profession of financial planning into one based on transparency, evidence-based advice and a fiduciary level of duty to the client,” says FPAC President Jason Pereira. “This new partnership allows us to put our mission in action with the public at large—improving the overall financial health of all Canadians.” FPAC launched November 2019.

Since launching in 1999, MoneySense has consulted with financial professionals to research, write and fact-check our content, working to ensure our articles are as accurate, easy to understand and up-to-date as possible. “By partnering with FPAC’s professional advisors, we are able to answer more questions on behalf of our existing 1.3 million unique viewers,” says Sandra E. Martin, MoneySense’s Editor-in-Chief. “And we’re excited to grow this content partnership to reach even more Canadians, helping them to make more informed and confident financial decisions.”

If you have a question you would like to see answered here at MoneySense.ca, click here.

If you would like to connect with an FPAC member for one-on-one financial advice, click here.

CFP® and Certified Financial Planner® are certification trademarks owned outside the U.S. by Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB). FP Canada is the marks licensing authority for the CFP Marks in Canada, through agreement with FPSB.