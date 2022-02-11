In the years since, property prices have continued to rise to record-breaking highs, leading buyers to drive even further from city cores in search of more affordable homes. But now that even small-town prices are reaching new highs, are hour-long commutes enough? Or should “fly until you qualify” be the new mantra for those looking to get into the enticing world of home ownership?

Have we hit a crisis point in Canadian real estate?

Housing affordability seems to be at a crisis stage for Canadians. Economists and financial analysts warn of the Canadian real estate market’s vulnerability, and everyone seems to have an opinion on who or what is to blame. Many analysts, industry experts and politicians have predicted the timing of the real estate bubble bursting. They have pointed fingers at everything, including foreign buyers, mortgage stress test, rock-bottom interest rates, real estate investors and speculators and more.

Contrary to these experts, I believe the market will find a balance and return to normalcy. The question is, should prospective home buyers migrate to less-expensive parts of the country and adopt the new mantra of “fly until you qualify”? Before I answer that question, let’s look back at the factors that have brought us to where we are today.

A lack of housing supply

The pandemic’s major casualty was long-term care facilities, assisted living communities and retirement residences. As the death toll numbers from COVID-19 rose, many seniors who planned to transition to retirement homes chose to stay put—and not sell their homes.

These seniors opted for other arrangements, such as obtaining a reverse mortgage, refinancing to fund personal care workers or having their children or grandchildren move in with them. Together, these would-have-been sellers represent a huge segment of the real estate supply whose absence has caused a void of properties for sale and put pressure on the market.

On top of that, employment uncertainty during lockdowns, the possibility of new COVID variants and the speed at which prices have appreciated, all have kept many people from moving, which has further contributed to record-low housing supply across the country.

The new-construction industry faced tremendous challenges with supply and skilled-trade shortages, which slowed the roll-out of newly constructed detached homes, townhomes and condos. This delayed the release of new developments that could have increased supply and prolonged the delivery of much-needed units on the market by years.

A huge boost in demand

Those initial months of COVID led to many difficult conversations with home owner clients. I became a kind of grief counselor to those who didn’t know how to make their next mortgage payment after losing their jobs.