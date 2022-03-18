Capital gains and transferring property between family

Asset sales between family members can be tricky to facilitate at a family level, let alone from a tax perspective. There are tax implications to be aware of here, Johanna.

First, a primer on how capital gains tax works. For real estate, it’s based on the sale price, minus the selling costs, capital improvements made to the property, and your adjusted cost base (ACB) or acquisition cost.

Also, it’s important to know that 50% of a capital gain is taxable and is added to your other sources of income for the tax year. A large capital gain—for example, on a piece of real estate—can easily push you into a higher tax bracket.

Ask a Planner: Submit your question »

What qualifies as a principal residence and other exemptions

There are nuances related to real estate like whether or not a property might qualify as a principal residence. The sale of a principal residence is generally tax-free. A cottage can qualify as your principal residence as long as you ordinarily inhabit it. It does not need to be the primary place that you live. However, claiming a cottage as your principal residence may expose your home to capital gains tax in the future since you will be limiting the number of years it can qualify as your principal residence.

For example, if you have owned your house for 20 years and your cottage for 10 years and claim the cottage as your principal residence, you will lose 10 years for your house. If you sell your house after 30 years of ownership, 10/30ths will generally be subject to capital gains tax.

Another consideration is whether a capital gains exemption was declared in 1994 if you inherited the property prior to that time. An exemption of up to $100,000 was available until 1994 and taxpayers were allowed to bump up their cost base on eligible capital property like cottages by up to $100,000 on their tax returns that year.

Determining fair market value

In your case, Johanna, because you inherited the joint property, your initial adjusted cost base or acquisition cost should be one-half of the fair market value as of the date of death of the person who left you the cottage. They would have been deemed to have sold the property at fair market value on their death—a so-called deemed disposition. If the property was not their principal residence, they would have paid tax on their capital gain, if applicable, at that time.