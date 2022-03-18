Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ask a Planner

Understanding the 1994 capital gains tax election

There is a $100,000 capital gains exemption that applied...

Understanding the 1994 capital gains tax election

Ask a Planner

Capital gains on subdivided land, and HST on vacant land

For property that you can subdivide, you can sell...

Capital gains on subdivided land, and HST on vacant land
A woman alone on the porch of her cottage, looking up as she's deep in thought.

Ask a Planner

Principal residence exemption on death and capital gains with joint tenancy

There are rules around capital gains on the sale...

Principal residence exemption on death and capital gains with joint tenancy
A woman is adding up receipts in her living room, as she prepares her information for her tax return

Taxes

Are fees for your TFSA tax deductible?

From HST to advisory fees, are the charges for...

Are fees for your TFSA tax deductible?
a family is being shown around a rental property that is for sale.

Columns

Cutting down capital gains tax on real estate sales

Defer RRSP contributions to mitigate taxes

Cutting down capital gains tax on real estate sales

Taxes

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained

Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to...

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained
A man moving out from the family home, carrying a box of toys outside of the house,as his ex-wife walks behind him with another box.

Ask a Planner

Do you pay capital gains tax when separating or divorcing?

Concerned about the potential capital gains tax implications of...

Do you pay capital gains tax when separating or divorcing?
A man is frustrated by a prolonged dispute over CERB fraud.

Taxes

I’m a victim of CERB fraud—two years later, I’m still dealing with the tax implications

Working through a tax discrepancy with the CRA shouldn’t...

I’m a victim of CERB fraud—two years later, I’m still dealing with the tax implications

Taxes

Principal residence exemption: Would a senior get a tax credit for selling their house if they move out?

Sometimes, seniors must move out of their home. What...

Principal residence exemption: Would a senior get a tax credit for selling their house if they move out?
A woman volunteering for a charity

Taxes

What are the tax benefits of donating to charity?

’Tis the season for giving and some may be...

What are the tax benefits of donating to charity?