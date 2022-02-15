My accountant is working with me but really doesn’t think it’s the best strategy. He has a three-year plan to take out $70K per year, but the tax implications of that are high.

I also have money in my company in TD Direct Investing that I guess I would have to move into personal and that will trigger gains as well. My accountant has not talked about this.

With so many older Canadians with small companies retiring, this might be a good subject.

—Carol

Corporate investments for retired small business owners

Thanks for your question, Carol. I agree that it is a good one that applies to a lot of retiring business owners who have cash or investments in their company or in a related investment holding company.

The less cash or investments you have in a corporation, the more beneficial it may be to wind it down in a single year or over a couple years to simplify your financial affairs and reduce your ongoing accounting and legal costs.

The more cash or investments you have in a corporation, the more it may make sense to keep the corporation throughout retirement. Corporations do not have the required withdrawals like a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) account do either. So, you do not have to withdraw from your corporation, Carol. It is a choice, and the corporation can remain even after you retire.

Strategies for withdrawing cash from corporate investments

Those with significant corporate savings that they may not need during their own lives can consider different tax and estate planning strategies.