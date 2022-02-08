The details of a will and life insurance policy

My condolences on the loss of your stepfather, Ladana.

When someone dies, some or all of their assets may pass through their estate (the documentation of all the assets and property of someone). Some assets, like those held jointly or with named beneficiaries, may pass outside the estate of the deceased and directly to the joint survivor or to the beneficiary. Other estate assets get dealt with based on the deceased’s will or based on the provincial or territorial intestacy laws (for those who die without a will).

What’s involved of distributing a life insurance policy

If a life insurance policy beneficiary is the “estate,” the proceeds will form part of the estate to be distributed by the executors. A life insurance policy paid into an estate may be addressed specifically in the will with instructions for its distribution. Sometimes, those instructions hold the insurance proceeds in trust, and in other situations, the proceeds are distributed to one or more beneficiaries. In other cases, the proceeds may simply make up the residue of the estate to be distributed along with the other assets to the beneficiaries.

Life insurance is often payable directly to beneficiaries. In these cases, the proceeds may be paid out relatively quickly.

Life insurance paid into an estate can take longer to administer and requires paying probate or estate administration tax, but it can offer the policy holder more control. For example, the policy may contain details on what happens if one or more of the intended beneficiaries dies before or at the same time as the deceased.

If you were named as the direct beneficiary, Ladana, your mother and brother may not be aware that the policy in question exists. If it is payable to you and not the estate, your mother and brother as estate trustees cannot prevent it from being paid to you. Beneficiaries are typically able to obtain the death benefit from the insurance company upon providing a death certificate.

If your mother and brother are aware of the policy—whether it is payable to the estate or not—they may still be trying to figure out what is involved with your stepfather’s estate settlement, as well as their obligations as executors. It can take time to retain professional advice, such as legal and tax advisors, and to prepare an estate inventory.

Does the family have to let all beneficiaries know about the will?

They have an obligation to tell you if you are a beneficiary of the will. Beneficiaries are also entitled to receive detailed accounts of everything received by and paid out from an estate. That said, sometimes an estate can take a year or more to distribute and settle, Ladana, so it may just be a matter of time.