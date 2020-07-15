Photo by Abby Savage on Unsplash

Q. I built my cottage in 1992 and did not know about the CRA T664 (election of claim eliminating capital gain up to $100,000 for future increase in value). I knew nothing about this for income purposes at the time; can I still make a claim?

Also, who determines fair market value (FMV)—do you just look at comparable properties yourself and pick one? Do you get a real estate agent to assess it?

–John

A. It sounds like you have done some research on this capital gains exemption, John, or at least received a bit of advice from someone. I will tell you right off the bat that there seems to be a slight misunderstanding about how the exemption works.

Form T664 was a tax form used to make an Election to Report a Capital Gain on Property Owned at the End of February 22, 1994. Prior to that date, there was a $100,000 capital gains exemption that applied generally to capital property like cottages, rental properties, stocks, mutual funds and similar capital assets. The federal government ended the exemption at that time, but still allowed an exemption of $500,000 for qualified small business corporation shares and qualified farm property (now $883,384 and $1,000,000, respectively, in 2020).

This election was typically filed with a taxpayer’s 1994 tax return, due April 30, 1995. A late-filed election was permitted for up to two years afterwards, with penalties payable accordingly.

It sounds like you may have misunderstood both how this election worked and how to file it, John. The election was not to exempt future capital gains from taxation, but rather accrued capital gains up to the time of the election. It is not possible to file it now, all these years later.

The result is that when you sell or transfer your cottage, or upon the later of your death or your spouse’s death, capital gains tax may be payable. You may be able to shelter some or all the increased value from taxation by claiming a principal residence exemption. This exemption can apply to any property you regularly use, including a cottage. It is not limited to your home. However, you and your spouse can only have one principal residence in a year, so if you claim a principal residence exemption on your cottage, it may expose your home to taxation at a later date.

Any renovations you do to a cottage can also reduce the eventual capital gain, John; so can the purchase costs (land transfer tax, legal fees, etc.) and selling costs (real estate commission, legal fees, etc.). One-half of a capital gain is subject to taxation, calculated based on the sale price minus the adjusted cost base minus the transaction costs. A large capital gain could push you into a high tax bracket of over 50%, resulting in tax payable on over 25% of the total gain.