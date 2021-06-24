A MoneySense reader writes:

We’re trying to decide whether to renovate our Ontario cottage as a way to provide a larger inheritance to our two children. We are 60 and 69 and are retired.



One of our children owns a house in Toronto, and the other rents in Vancouver. We haven’t provided financial help for a down payment to either. Both kids say they are interested in the cottage to enjoy with their own children.

The cottage is 60 years old and quite small, and we estimate the cost of renovations at $300,000. We own a house worth $900,000, the cottage value is about $450,000 and our investments total about $700,000. For income, we both have defined benefit pensions worth about $120,000 per year combined, plus Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security.

Our thinking is that by using some of our funds today to invest in the cottage, we’re increasing the value of the cottage our children will inherit, plus helping with capital gains when we die. Does this plan make sense?

FPAC responds:

Shannon Lee Simmons

You’ve got great pension plans, $700,000 of investable assets and a mortgage-free house. Well done! It sounds like you need a solution that is both financially savvy and emotionally satisfying to feel good about it.

If this is strictly about helping your kids, you could give them the planned amount now as an early inheritance–but it sounds like building a family experience with the cottage is important. It’s not just about inheritance.

Assuming you’d like to proceed with the cottage renovations, there are four potential sources of funds:

Withdrawing from a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) : Given your existing income, this is likely an expensive option tax-wise, and it might also cause some of your Old Age Security (OAS) to be clawed back

Withdrawing from a tax-free savings account (TFSA) : No tax implications, but you’re unlikely to have all required funds available from TFSAs

Withdrawing from non-registered investment accounts : You’d need to report and pay tax on any capital gains

Taking a mortgage on your principal residence : As interest rates are so low, this option may make the most make sense–but you need to budget the new monthly repayments



Whether you pull money from registered or non-registered investments or take on a mortgage, you should definitely get some customized advice from a Certified Financial Planner.