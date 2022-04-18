I would like to ask is her TFSA now going to be listed with the estate and subject to paying probate taxes? Are probate taxes based on the entire amount or the gains after her death. Shame on me—I wanted to keep her TFSA going for the kids, but I guess this will not take place.

So, my question is what happens to her TFSA and how much are probate taxes—her TFSA account is at $38,000.

Sad part is all of our other RRSPs and TFSA accounts with another firm have us listed as beneficiaries or successors to each other’s accounts.

I would really appreciate your feedback on this as I have overlooked this, and I would have thought the online brokerage firm would have flagged this.

—Scott

What it means to be a beneficiary and a successor for TFSAs

My condolences for your loss, Scott. I think I can give you some direction.

A tax-free savings account (TFSA) can have a named beneficiary or a successor holder. A successor holder is unique to a TFSA account. Only a spouse can be named as a successor holder. A successor holder spouse literally takes over the TFSA account of their deceased spouse. The account does not need to remain separate from their own TFSA and can be consolidated though.

A beneficiary designation works a bit differently. A non-spouse can only be named as a beneficiary, not as a successor holder. A spouse can also be named as a beneficiary and when TFSAs were first introduced, many institutions only offered a beneficiary designation. So, many early adopters of TFSAs may find their spouse is named as beneficiary, not successor holder, if they have not updated it. Quebec residents cannot name a successor holder or beneficiary.