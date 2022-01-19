FPAC responds:

When you have a registered account, such as a tax-free savings account (TFSA), a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or a registered retirement income fund (RRIF), you have the option—depending on which account you have—of naming a beneficiary or a successor for that account. First, let’s break down the differences between beneficiaries and successors.

A beneficiary inherits the assets in your account without inheriting the account itself.

A successor takes ownership of your account and all of the assets in your account.

Whether you can name a beneficiary or successor depends on which registered account you have, but this chart shows the options:

Account Type Beneficiary Options RRSP One or more beneficiaries RRIF One successor or one or more beneficiaries TFSA One successor or one or more beneficiaries

So, what’s the difference between a successor holder and a successor annuitant? For a TFSA, the successor is called a successor holder (short for successor account-holder). For an RRIF, the successor is called a successor annuitant.

Beneficiary and successor options for TFSAs and RRIFs

Now, let’s break down the differences between beneficiaries and successors by account type.

Tax-free savings accounts

On your TFSA, you can list either a beneficiary or a successor holder. When naming a beneficiary, the beneficiary can be anyone you like or can even be your estate. And when naming a successor holder, you can only name your spouse or common-law partner as the successor holder of your TFSA.

The differences between a beneficiary and a successor holder for a TFSA

One of the main differences between TFSA beneficiaries and successors is how the assets in the account are taxed. TFSA account beneficiaries will receive the assets in your TFSA tax-free, up to the date of your death. But they would be taxed on any growth in the TFSA after that date.

A successor holder, however, takes over the ownership of your TFSA account. They can roll your account into their TFSA account without impacting their TFSA contribution room. They do not pay tax on any asset growth from the date of your death to when they withdraw from the account.

A beneficiary can use the assets in your TFSA to contribute to their own TFSA using their available contribution room. For example, suppose your beneficiary had $5,000 of available contribution room. In that case, they could use up to $5,000 of the assets in your TFSA to contribute to their own TFSA—but they couldn’t contribute more than that amount.