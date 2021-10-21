Recently, he came across the actual share certificates. Now we’re wondering what he should (or can) do with them. He doesn’t have any interest in continuing to own the physical shares, but we have no idea how to convert them into cash or contribute them to a TFSA or RRSP. Can you help?

FPAC response:

Congratulations to you and your spouse! Discovering those BCE certificates must feel like quite a windfall.

BCE (formerly Bell Canada Enterprises) is a publicly traded Canadian holding company for Bell Canada and is one of Canada’s largest corporations.

Your spouse’s stock certificates are pieces of paper that physically represent his ownership shares in BCE. Most shares are issued in electronic form today, but shares from 20 or 30 years ago might have been issued in paper or certificate form.

Coming across the certificates, after possibly many years, makes it clear that holding shares in certificate form is a potentially risky proposition. If certificates are lost, they can usually be recovered. However, depending on the terms of certain corporate actions, like a merger, for example, the shareowner may lose the right to exchange the old shares for the new shares, resulting from the merger if action is not taken in a timely manner. I’m sure you would rather avoid that scenario, but this is unlikely with BCE.

Three ways to hold shares and stocks

Shares of company stock can be owned in three different ways: In physical certificate form (like your spouse’s BCE shares), through a broker or through a transfer agent.

These days, most investors own shares through a broker in “street name.” This means the brokerage holds the shares on behalf of the investor. The investor remains the beneficial owner and retains any voting rights.

Another way to hold shares is through a transfer agent, who maintains the records of shareholders for the corporation. Investors who are keen on dividend investing like to use this approach because the transfer agent will reinvest any dividends into new shares, including fractions of shares down to three decimal places. For an investor with only a few shares, this can be a helpful way to build up ownership in the company.