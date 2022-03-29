How do segregated funds work?

Segregated funds are like mutual funds: they are both investment products that include several underlying investments, which provides diversification. Unlike mutual funds, however, segregated funds have other features that I think you should consider, Leslie.

Segregated (seg) funds generally guarantee your principal (premiums paid), both after a certain period of time and upon your death. Depending on the fund contract, 75% to 100% of your principal will be protected after 10 years.

Guarantees may seem like a good thing to a consumer, but when it comes to financial products, guarantees are often expensive to provide and therefore to purchase. It is also very unlikely for a diversified investment portfolio to have a negative return over a 10-year period, meaning the guarantee may have virtually no value.

Some seg funds also provide resets of the guaranteed value as the market value rises. However, this may also increase the time horizon over which the guarantee applies, extending the 10-year period.

Holding segregated funds in non-registered accounts

If you hold segregated funds in a non-registered account, the proceeds can be paid directly to a beneficiary without first passing through your estate, because they are insurance contracts. As such, they aren’t subject to probate and estate administration tax. In some provinces, these costs are virtually nothing, and in provinces with high probate or estate administration tax, the costs are under 2% of the asset value. The estate can be distributed more quickly, though, without the delays of estate settlement, and insurance contracts can remain private, unlike an estate that passes through a will and is disclosed to all beneficiaries.

It bears pointing out, Leslie, that registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and registered retirement income funds (RRIFs) both allow the naming of a beneficiary, which can allow your estate to avoid probate and estate administration tax. So, that aspect of a segregated fund has no value in a registered account like yours.

Segregated funds may provide creditor protection in the event of bankruptcy. However, in some provinces, RRSP and RRIF assets have strong creditor protection already.

How much are segregated fund fees?

Segregated funds may have annual fees of 3% to 4% of your investment. It is not uncommon for seg fund fees to be 1% to 1.5% higher than those of comparable mutual funds, which may already have higher fees than other investment options. It is questionable whether these higher fees are worth the potential benefits. This is an important consideration for any investor, especially a conservative investor in a relatively low-interest-rate environment.