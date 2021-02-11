A. Your seemingly simple question has a historic twist pointing to the possibility of a second will, which makes it difficult to answer.

Let’s start by reviewing probate—what it is and why it exists, along with its relevance to other taxes.

Each province has its own version of probate and I am assuming your husband’s estate will be subject to Ontario probate rules.

What is probate?

Probate in Ontario is really called Estate Administration Tax (EAT), but everyone refers to it and knows it as probate. Probate is required if:

a third party, such as a bank or other financial institution requests it; or legislation requires it before the executor can deal with certain assets, such as, in your case, real estate.

Why is probate necessary?

Once you have a probate certificate, all third parties, banks and other financial institutions will know the court has validated:

the will as the last valid will of the deceased; and

the executor of the will.

In short, probate is a safety measure.

How much does probate cost?

In Ontario, probate tax is $5/$1,000 on the first $50,000; and $15/$1,000 thereafter. On an $850,000 home, that would work out to $12,250 calculated as shown below:

$5 x $50 = $250 $15 x $800 = $12,000 Total = $12,250

While probate tax may appear expensive, the cost sometimes pales in comparison to other taxes that may creep into an estate. For example, consider the amount of tax the estate of the last surviving spouse may have to pay on the following, assuming no other income for the year: