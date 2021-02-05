“When the pandemic hit, we scrambled to find some rentals for the summer,” Torontonian Bryan Blake recalls. The financial executive and his partner had been looking for a cottage they could escape to with their two kids, ages 9 and 11, but they hadn’t expected to purchase one in time for the summer of 2020.

“When we were at one of the rentals in Halliburton [about three hours northeast of Toronto], we saw a listing that looked perfect. We went to see it with our realtor and it was amazing. There were several offers, so we made a strong offer with a letter to the owner. Our offer was accepted on July 4th and we closed on July 24th. It happened so fast,” he recalls.

With sales driven both by work-from-home employees searching for a primary residence in a bucolic location where their dollars go farther than they would in a big city, and vacation-home buyers snapping up off-grid cabins to luxury chalets, it’s been busy out there in the woods.

And increasingly expensive, too, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association’s latest statistics. For the month of November, year-over-year price increases range from 5% to 25% in recreational property hotspots like BC’s Okanagan and Fraser Valleys, and Ontario’s Huron-Perth, Barrie, and Simcoe & District.

“[Some] buyers who were shopping for vacation homes pre-COVID are still shopping for them,” says Colton Rice, a Zoocasa real estate broker based out of Toronto and Fenelon Falls, a popular cottage town two hours outside of the big smoke. “Some fear they’ve missed their opportunity with the added competition from locals looking to trade, up or relocators who won’t be returning to the office. The pressure is heating up, particularly for those who want waterfront views.”

Aspiring cottage buyers needn’t panic, though. “Whatever your vision is for a vacation home, there’s something out there—even if some properties might require a little TLC, elbow grease [or a longer drive],” says Rice.

Where to buy a vacation home in 2021

“My advice is to put the brakes on vacation homes outside of Canada for now. Think locally, think practically – most people aren’t jumping on planes or jet-setting around the globe,” Rice cautions.

The logistical challenges of international travel are amplified when it comes to navigating foreign real estate purchases. Are you willing to buy a home based on a virtual tour? Do you feel comfortable entrusting the legalities to a team you’ve never met in real life? Do you have enough cash to spend on your property’s local and Canadian taxes? Especially if you plan to rent out your foreign property when you aren’t using it, you could end up owing significant amounts of tax annually. The CRA will come calling, as well, when you decide to sell your vacation home.