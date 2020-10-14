Photo by Daniel Novykov on Unsplash

Like any good urban legend, there’s always a friend of a friend who traded in their paper-thin, 400-square-foot apartment for a dirt-cheap dream house in an idyllic town.

And as the pandemic goes on, the lack of cultural events, limitations to restaurant dining and public transit, and ever-crowded streets have all contributed to a desire to flee urban centres. And if you’re working from home, why pay the overhead for an expensive downtown home office? A lot of city-dwellers feel like the premium they’re paying for proximity to those perks and their workplace just isn’t worth it right now.

But, do you really get the full farm for the cost of your condo?

Sure, some things like cost per square foot are cheaper, but there are glaring financial blind spots to leaving the city. Julie Cowan, a relocation specialist and owner of Relo To, a relocation and destination services boutique company, advises clients to “worry in the right order” when considering a move. Not bad advice for most things in life.

To help you figure out if you should move out of big Canadian cities from Vancouver to St. John’s, you really have to consider not just the housing market (have you seen the prices of houses outside of Halifax?), but the over all costs that add up. So, we talked to three Canadians who recently made moves out of the city (they happen to hail from Toronto, but their experience is representative of any urbanite wanting to make the move), as well as Cowan’s advice on how to not go broke. So make sure the grass (and your wallet) really is greener, before you purchase a few acres.

Moving from the city to a small town

Christopher Morello on moving from Toronto to Dorchester

The push

Even with a solid career, Christopher Morello, a 26-year-old loyalty and e-commerce manager at a Canadian airline, still felt he was only inching toward his financial goals living downtown—and buying a home wasn’t even on the table. When the pandemic began, he decided to give up his rented two-bedroom condo in the entertainment district and stay with family in Dorchester, Ont., a small town just outside of London with a population of approximately 4,000. By chance, he stumbled upon his dream home.

The upsides

Morello realized this home fit within his budget. “I was able to make a down payment and still get a monthly mortgage that was less than my rent in Toronto.” Now he loves the small-town life, with its nature trails and warm community. “My house faces the street, so there’s still that hustle and bustle, but in my backyard, you feel like you’re at the cottage,” says Morello. “It’s the best of both worlds.”

The home itself might also bring in extra income, since Morello is in the process of turning it into a co-working space, called Le Host. “It will create a junction of locals who are co-working with people coming for a getaway from the city.”