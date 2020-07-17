Photo created by pressfoto - www.freepik.com

When proceeding with a divorce, a couple needs to determine whether or not they can identify as “spouses.” In most provinces, a couple are considered spouses or common-law if they have been married or lived with each other in a marriage-like relationship for at least two years. Non-spousal partners can make a claim against the property, but the burden of proof on the type of relationship and their stake in the asset can be higher.

Once a spousal relationship is established, the following steps can be taken to divide up marital assets.

Step 1: Assets and debts

A couple who intends to divorce must add up all their assets and subtract all their debts in order to arrive at a list of all assets and debts. The assets, known as “family property,” include everything the couple owned separately or together as of the separation date, regardless of who the property belongs to. This is important, since regardless of whose name is on the property deed, when a couple divorces all family property is split equally between the spouses unless an agreement or the courts say otherwise.

Your family property list should include:

The family home

Other land, houses, or condos

Bank accounts

Insurance policies

Investments

RRSPs

Pensions

Business interests

You also need to include the increase in value of excluded property. Excluded property includes gifts and inheritances (even if received during the marriage), insurance proceeds, trust property and any real property one person owned before getting married or living together. However, this doesn’t mean excluded property should be left off the list. Any increase in the value of the excluded property is considered ‘family property’ and this appreciation will be split equally.

This means if you lived in a home that was owned by your spouse prior to getting married, you may be entitled to only half of the appreciated value of the property from the date you started to live together (or got married) to the date of separation.

Step 2: Contact the professionals you’ll need to consult

While many people will seek out a lawyer to initiate their separation or to finalize their divorce, other professionals may be required in the process, and it’s best to find your team sooner, rather than later. These professionals can include: