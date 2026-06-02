In some cases, the surviving U.S. spouse may be better off inheriting the cash value of the TFSA rather than the account itself. The reason lies in the very different ways that Canada and the United States treat TFSAs.

Why the United States treats TFSAs differently

In Canada, the TFSA is relatively straightforward: investment growth is tax-free, withdrawals are tax-free, and spouses can typically inherit the account seamlessly through a successor holder designation.

The United States, however, does not recognize the TFSA as a tax-exempt savings vehicle. Instead, the IRS generally treats it as a foreign investment account that can trigger ongoing U.S. tax filing and disclosure obligations.

That distinction becomes especially important when the TFSA holds Canadian mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Under U.S. tax law, many of these investments are classified as Passive Foreign Investment Companies (PFICs), a category associated with complex reporting rules and potentially punitive tax treatment.

Because of these complications, many cross-border advisors already caution Americans against owning TFSAs directly. But standard Canadian estate-planning documents often default to transferring the account to a surviving spouse.

A real-life cross-border scenario

Consider London, a Canadian citizen living in Toronto, whose wife is a dual Canada-U.S. citizen. Like many couples, London initially named his spouse as successor holder of his TFSA, assuming it was the simplest and most tax-efficient option.

After speaking with a cross-border advisor, he learned that inheriting the TFSA could expose his wife to years of IRS reporting requirements and PFIC-related complications tied to the investments inside the account.

Instead, London changed the designation and named his wife as beneficiary rather than successor holder. That means she would receive the TFSA proceeds after his death, rather than inherit the TFSA structure itself.

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Why successor holder status can create problems

When a Canadian names a spouse as successor holder, the surviving spouse inherits ownership of the TFSA and the account continues uninterrupted under Canadian tax law.

For Canadian spouses, that arrangement is often ideal. But for a spouse with U.S. tax obligations, inheriting the account can also mean inheriting years of cross-border reporting requirements, specialized PFIC filings, ongoing tax complexity, and potentially significant accounting costs.

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The issue is not necessarily the TFSA balance itself. It is the ongoing ownership of an account that the IRS treats very differently than Canada does.

Why beneficiary designations may work better

In many cross-border situations, advisors may prefer naming the U.S. spouse as beneficiary instead of successor holder.

The distinction sounds technical, but the outcome can be very different. A beneficiary receives the value of the TFSA after death, rather than continuing ownership of the TFSA account itself. That may allow the surviving spouse to move the assets into a structure that is more efficient from a U.S. tax perspective.

This does not mean successor holder designations are always wrong. Cross-border planning rarely lends itself to universal rules; citizenship, residency, investment composition, and broader estate objectives all matter.

A growing issue for cross-border families

The broader issue highlights a growing reality for many Canadian families: estate-planning forms designed for domestic situations do not always translate cleanly across borders.