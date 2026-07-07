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ETFs

What Canadian investors need to know about ETF closures

Why and how ETF closures happen, which warning signs to watch for, and what it means if a fund...

What Canadian investors need to know about ETF closures
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Newcomers to Canada

The best financial lesson I learned in Canada wasn’t about investing, it was about trust

Nobody moves to Canada excited about price matching. When my family immigrated in 2019, I expected to spend countless...

The best financial lesson I learned in Canada wasn’t about investing, it was about trust

Retired Money

Online “finfluencers” grow up

Canada's top finfluencers share how they built trust, grew audiences and navigate increasing regulatory scrutiny in a rapidly maturing...

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Bonds

The bond risk many investors overlook

Bonds are considered safer than stocks, but higher interest rates can still lead to losses. Here's what investors need...

The bond risk many investors overlook
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Stocks

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q2 2026

BlackBerry is back, baby, and other standout stories from yet another good quarter for Canadian equities.

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q2 2026
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Ask a Planner

Can you put an inheritance into a joint account?

Putting an inheritance into a joint account may seem simple, but tax and attribution rules can affect who reports...

Can you put an inheritance into a joint account?

Investing

Moving to the U.S.? Don’t rush to convert your Canadian portfolio

Moving to the U.S. doesn’t automatically mean you should convert your Canadian investments. Here’s why tax rules, currency risk...

Moving to the U.S.? Don’t rush to convert your Canadian portfolio
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
Metro Inc. head office is seen in Montreal on Monday, July 14, 2025.

Investing

Stock news: Couche-Tard and BlackBerry post gains, Metro flags strike impact

Couche-Tard reports higher Q4 profit and revenue, BlackBerry raises full-year outlook after a stronger quarter, and Metro sees earnings...

Stock news: Couche-Tard and BlackBerry post gains, Metro flags strike impact

Canadian Crypto Observer

What the U.S. and Iran ceasefire means for Bitcoin

A U.S.-Iran ceasefire has eased oil prices and inflation fears. Here's what that could mean for bitcoin prices and...

What the U.S. and Iran ceasefire means for Bitcoin