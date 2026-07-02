Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q2 2026
BlackBerry is back, baby, and other standout stories from yet another good quarter for Canadian equities.
Advertisement
BlackBerry is back, baby, and other standout stories from yet another good quarter for Canadian equities.
The rise and fall of BlackBerry was so dramatic that they made a movie about it. But moviegoers would be mistaken to leave the Waterloo, Ont.-based smartphone pioneer for dead. To the contrary, BlackBerry was the top-performing mid- to large-capitalization stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange over the second quarter of 2026, posting a 90-day gain of 268%.
Of course, BlackBerry is no longer in the handset business. It develops software for cars and mobile security and has a growing artificial intelligence (AI) business in partnership with chipmakers including Nvidia Corp., which in part explains its newfound appeal to investors. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2026 results in April and again beat analysts’ estimates for its first quarter of fiscal 2027 last week, adding a rosy forecast for the rest of the year. It marked BlackBerry’s fifth consecutive profitable quarter.
The S&P/TSX Composite likewise notched its eighth consecutive quarter of gains in Q2 2026, the stock index’s longest winning streak in three decades. Canada’s leading index rose 6.37% for the three-month period on a price basis and 6.96% on a total return basis, including dividends.
But market returns were even better south of the border. The S&P 500 index in the U.S. improved on its modest start to the year with a 14.87% price return since March 31 and 15.2% total return (in USD). If you held an unhedged S&P 500 index fund, your return in Canadian dollars would be about 17%.
Get up to 3.00% interest on your savings without any fees.
Lock in your deposit and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 3.50%.
Open a High Interest Savings Account right now and earn 4.60% interest for 5 months. Only on eligible deposits up to $100,000.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Another standout among Canadian stocks with a 209% gain in the second quarter was Keel Infrastructure, formerly known as Bitfarms and now headquartered in New York City. The company has seemingly come from nowhere to a market capitalization of $5.7 billion. Keel builds data centres and associated power infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada that is in high demand for AI. Last week, Keel was added to the Russell 3000 index of small-cap stocks.
The third top performer among Canadian mid- to large-caps was Hut 8 Corp., with a gain of nearly 160% in Q2. The markets have endorsed the Miami-based company’s pivot from cryptocurrency mining towards digital and power infrastructure. Revenues have more than tripled over the past year, but cautious investors will be mindful of the company’s lingering losses.
Unlike the first quarter, when energy companies dominated the list of top performers, there was no clear sectoral skew to Q2’s standouts beyond the AI theme among the top three. The top 10 best-performing stocks with a market cap of $2 billion or more represented the technology, industrials, materials, healthcare, and consumer discretionary sectors.
Here are the mid- to large-cap Canadian stocks that performed best during Q2 2026:
|Rank
|Company name
|Ticker
|March 31 close ($)
|June 30 close ($)
|% gain
|1
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|BB
|4.51
|17.91
|268.3
|2
|Keel Infrastructure Corp.
|KEEL
|2.73
|8.12
|209.2
|3
|Hut 8 Corp.
|HUT
|65.24
|163.82
|159.5
|4
|G2 Goldfields Inc.
|GTWO
|5.39
|9.41
|92.3
|5
|Hammond Power Solutions Inc.
|HPS.A
|175.37
|348.78
|78.2
|6
|Curaleaf Holdings Inc.
|CURA
|9.00
|15.31
|70.4
|7
|Bird Construction Inc.
|BDT
|39.84
|64.73
|58.4
|8
|Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
|AYA
|21.22
|26.86
|54.1
|9
|Badger Infrastructure Solutions
|BDGI
|62.04
|93.02
|52.3
|10
|Aritzia Inc.
|ATZ
|113.52
|156.39
|47.5
There was no overlap between this quarter’s top 10 and the leaders from the previous quarter. This demonstrates that, though momentum is a demonstrated factor in equities investment, past performance is not a predictor of future returns.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Putting an inheritance into a joint account may seem simple, but tax and attribution rules can affect who reports...
Experts say the best way to prepare for a single-income household is to test your budget first. Here's how...
Sponsored By
Equifax
Moving to the U.S. doesn’t automatically mean you should convert your Canadian investments. Here’s why tax rules, currency risk...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Couche-Tard reports higher Q4 profit and revenue, BlackBerry raises full-year outlook after a stronger quarter, and Metro sees earnings...
Navigating student financial aid in Canada? Learn how loans, grants, scholarships, and private options can help pay for post-secondary...
Columnist Vickram Agarwal spent more money than he ever thought he would on two Oasis concerts. The spreadsheet hated...
A U.S.-Iran ceasefire has eased oil prices and inflation fears. Here's what that could mean for bitcoin prices and...
Created by
Credit Canada