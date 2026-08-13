Habits that help Canadians successfully pay down debt
Created by
Credit Canada
Learn the habits Credit Canada counsellors see among Canadians who successfully pay down debt, from sustainable spending to mindset shifts that last.
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Created by
Credit Canada
Learn the habits Credit Canada counsellors see among Canadians who successfully pay down debt, from sustainable spending to mindset shifts that last.
Paying down debt is often presented as a simple equation: spend less, earn more, and put the difference toward what you owe. But knowing what to do is only part of the challenge. The harder part is consistently making financial decisions that support your goals, especially when rising costs, unexpected expenses, or everyday temptations get in the way.
That’s where habits come in. Habits are the automatic behaviours that shape how we spend, save, borrow, and manage money over time. A single budgeting session or extra debt payment can help, but it’s the small actions we repeat consistently that create lasting financial change.
At Credit Canada, we often talk about the formula of a habit. Every habit is made up of three parts:
For many Canadians, building healthy money habits has become increasingly important as the cost of living continues to rise. According to Statistics Canada, household credit market debt reached approximately $3.2 trillion at the end of 2025, with households owing about $1.77 for every dollar they earn.
While these numbers highlight the financial pressures many households face, they also underscore the importance of developing everyday habits that can help you regain control of your finances.
The first step toward paying down debt is understanding where your money is going. Before you can make meaningful changes, you need to understand your current spending patterns. Reviewing your expenses can help you identify what you’re spending money on, recognize your priorities, and find opportunities to make intentional adjustments.
A helpful place to start is by looking at the difference between fixed and flexible expenses. Fixed expenses are costs that generally stay the same each month, such as housing, internet, insurance, or loan payments. Flexible expenses, like groceries, entertainment, dining out, or shopping, can change from month to month.
A comprehensive guide for Canadians
When it comes to building this habit, your motivation might be paying down debt faster or feeling more in control of your finances. Your ability comes from using tools you already have, like your banking app or monthly statements, to make reviewing your spending simple. Setting a reminder every payday or at the start of each month can serve as the prompt that helps you stay consistent and make adjustments as needed.
Reviewing your spending can also help uncover “money leaks,” which are small, recurring expenses that may not seem significant individually but can add up over time. This will help build awareness so you can better align your spending choices to support your financial goals.
Many people think budgeting means saying no to everything, but this isn’t the case. While reducing your spending can help, overly restrictive budgets are often difficult to maintain. The most effective spending plan is the one you can consistently stick to.
At Credit Canada, we teach a budgeting approach known as sustainable spending, which focuses on following a realistic plan that balances your needs, priorities, and financial goals. Instead of relying on short-term restrictions, this approach helps you build spending habits that you can maintain over the long term.
The sustainable spending method has three phases: Analyze, Brainstorm, and Change (or A-B-C). Here’s how it works:
This approach isn’t about perfection. It’s about creating a budget that reflects your priorities and gives every dollar a purpose—and then building the habit of following it consistently.
Because life changes, a spending plan should become something you revisit regularly rather than something you create once and forget. Your financial goals provide the motivation, a realistic budget gives you the ability to follow through, and scheduling a monthly review acts as the prompt to adjust your spending plan as your income, expenses and goals change.
One of the strongest habits among those who successfully reduce debt is consistency. While small payments may not feel significant at first, making regular progress month after month is what ultimately helps reduce debt.
Building this habit might include:
Unexpected expenses will pop up, but a difficult month doesn’t erase your progress. If your motivation is becoming debt-free, setting up automatic payments gives you the ability to stay consistent, while each scheduled payment acts as the prompt to keep your progress moving forward with less effort.
Credit offers flexibility, but it’s important to use it with intention. Creating a habit of briefly pausing before borrowing can help you avoid unnecessary debt and make more thoughtful financial decisions.
Before making a purchase on your credit card, ask yourself:
When your motivation is avoiding unnecessary debt, creating a pause before borrowing helps ensure you’re not reacting out of convenience or impulse. Building the habit starts with giving yourself the ability to consider your options, while the moment you’re about to tap, swipe or click “buy” becomes the prompt to stop and make a more intentional decision.
Building lasting financial habits often requires more than simply knowing what to do; it’s about understanding the patterns that influence our decisions. This is why approaches that incorporate behavioural science, like we teach in Credit Canada’s GOLD financial coaching program, focus on helping individuals recognize their habits, build practical systems, and create changes they can maintain over time.
It’s also helpful to regularly review how you’re using different forms of credit, including credit cards, lines of credit and buy now, pay later services. Understanding how interest, minimum payments and credit utilization affect your debt (and the time it takes to pay it off) can help reinforce healthier financial habits.
Debt can feel isolating, which is why many people avoid talking about it. But regular conversations about money can help you stay accountable, work through challenges, and make more confident financial decisions.
A money check-in could be with a partner, a trusted friend or family member, or a financial professional. It doesn’t need to be complicated; these conversations can be as simple as reviewing what’s working, discussing upcoming expenses, or identifying areas where you may need to adjust your budget.
To make this habit easier to maintain, schedule a recurring time for these conversations, such as once a month or whenever you review your budget. Your motivation might be staying accountable or reducing financial stress, while having someone you trust to talk with gives you the ability to have honest conversations. A recurring check-in becomes the prompt that helps keep the habit going.
If you need support, Credit Canada’s certified Credit Counsellors can be a valuable resource. They can help you understand your options, review your financial situation and create a debt repayment strategy that fits your circumstances.
Successfully paying down debt often comes from making small adjustments consistently rather than dramatic lifestyle changes.
For many Canadians, reducing debt isn’t as simple as cutting expenses. Rising costs have already stretched household budgets, leaving little room to cut back further. So instead of trying to overhaul your finances all at once, build the habit of making one small improvement every month.
Choosing one manageable change at a time makes the habit easier to maintain. Your motivation might be paying down debt or improving your overall financial well-being, your ability comes from focusing on one realistic change instead of trying to do everything at once, and the start of each month can serve as the prompt to identify your next improvement.
A small improvement might be:
Each change may seem minor on its own, but over time, these improvements compound.
It’s also important to recognize your progress. Whether you’ve paid off a credit card, reduced a balance, stuck to your spending plan for another month, or just made a better financial choice than you would have in the past, acknowledging these wins can help reinforce the habit and keep you motivated.
Paying down debt isn’t about making perfect financial decisions. It’s about building habits that make good financial choices easier to repeat.
By regularly reviewing your spending, following a realistic budget, making money conversations part of your routine, and continuously looking for small improvements, you can create lasting financial habits that support long-term success.
If you’re struggling with debt and need guidance, reach out to a non-profit credit counselling agency like Credit Canada. We can help you understand your finances and make informed decisions about handling debt. Contact Credit Canada to speak to a certified Credit Counsellor.
The best way to start paying down debt is to understand your financial situation. Know how much you owe, where your money is going each month, and create a realistic spending plan that leaves room for consistent debt payments. Lasting progress comes from building sustainable financial habits, such as tracking your spending, using credit intentionally, and making choices that support your long-term goals.
If you don’t have much extra money, paying down debt may take longer but it’s still possible to make progress. Start by understanding where your money is going and look for opportunities to free up small amounts without creating a budget that’s too restrictive. Continue making at least the minimum payments on your debts to stay on track, and put any extra money toward reducing your balance. Even small, consistent payments can add up over time.
In most cases, it’s a good idea to build a small emergency fund while continuing to pay down your debt. Having even a modest financial cushion can help you cover unexpected expenses without relying on credit, which can prevent your debt from growing. Once you have some savings set aside, you can focus on putting more money toward paying off high-interest debt while continuing to save, as your budget allows.
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