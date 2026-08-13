That’s where habits come in. Habits are the automatic behaviours that shape how we spend, save, borrow, and manage money over time. A single budgeting session or extra debt payment can help, but it’s the small actions we repeat consistently that create lasting financial change.

At Credit Canada, we often talk about the formula of a habit. Every habit is made up of three parts:

Motivation: This is your “why”—your reason for wanting to change.

This is your “why”—your reason for wanting to change. Ability: This is the “how”—what you have access to in order to make the behaviour simple and realistic enough to repeat.

This is the “how”—what you have access to in order to make the behaviour simple and realistic enough to repeat. Prompt: This is the “when”—the reminder that encourages you to take action.

For many Canadians, building healthy money habits has become increasingly important as the cost of living continues to rise. According to Statistics Canada, household credit market debt reached approximately $3.2 trillion at the end of 2025, with households owing about $1.77 for every dollar they earn.

While these numbers highlight the financial pressures many households face, they also underscore the importance of developing everyday habits that can help you regain control of your finances.

Habit #1: Regularly review where your money is going

The first step toward paying down debt is understanding where your money is going. Before you can make meaningful changes, you need to understand your current spending patterns. Reviewing your expenses can help you identify what you’re spending money on, recognize your priorities, and find opportunities to make intentional adjustments.

A helpful place to start is by looking at the difference between fixed and flexible expenses. Fixed expenses are costs that generally stay the same each month, such as housing, internet, insurance, or loan payments. Flexible expenses, like groceries, entertainment, dining out, or shopping, can change from month to month.

Also read Invest your money or pay off debt? A comprehensive guide for Canadians read now

When it comes to building this habit, your motivation might be paying down debt faster or feeling more in control of your finances. Your ability comes from using tools you already have, like your banking app or monthly statements, to make reviewing your spending simple. Setting a reminder every payday or at the start of each month can serve as the prompt that helps you stay consistent and make adjustments as needed.

Reviewing your spending can also help uncover “money leaks,” which are small, recurring expenses that may not seem significant individually but can add up over time. This will help build awareness so you can better align your spending choices to support your financial goals.

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Habit #2: Follow a realistic spending plan

Many people think budgeting means saying no to everything, but this isn’t the case. While reducing your spending can help, overly restrictive budgets are often difficult to maintain. The most effective spending plan is the one you can consistently stick to.

At Credit Canada, we teach a budgeting approach known as sustainable spending, which focuses on following a realistic plan that balances your needs, priorities, and financial goals. Instead of relying on short-term restrictions, this approach helps you build spending habits that you can maintain over the long term.

The sustainable spending method has three phases: Analyze, Brainstorm, and Change (or A-B-C). Here’s how it works:

Analyze: Take a close look at your income and expenses. Understand how much money is coming in and where it’s going. This helps you identify whether you need to increase your income, reduce your expenses, or both.

Take a close look at your income and expenses. Understand how much money is coming in and where it’s going. This helps you identify whether you need to increase your income, reduce your expenses, or both. Brainstorm: Think about ways to improve your cash flow by earning more, spending less, or both. Consider setting goals, such as building an emergency fund or paying down debt.

Think about ways to improve your cash flow by earning more, spending less, or both. Consider setting goals, such as building an emergency fund or paying down debt. Change: Put your plan into action by committing to positive changes that will improve your cash flow. Even small adjustments can add up to meaningful progress over time.

This approach isn’t about perfection. It’s about creating a budget that reflects your priorities and gives every dollar a purpose—and then building the habit of following it consistently.

Because life changes, a spending plan should become something you revisit regularly rather than something you create once and forget. Your financial goals provide the motivation, a realistic budget gives you the ability to follow through, and scheduling a monthly review acts as the prompt to adjust your spending plan as your income, expenses and goals change.

Habit #3: Make debt payments automatic and consistent

One of the strongest habits among those who successfully reduce debt is consistency. While small payments may not feel significant at first, making regular progress month after month is what ultimately helps reduce debt.

Building this habit might include:

Setting up automatic payments so you never miss a due date

Paying more than the minimum whenever your budget allows

Applying unexpected income, such as a tax refund or work bonus, toward debt

Unexpected expenses will pop up, but a difficult month doesn’t erase your progress. If your motivation is becoming debt-free, setting up automatic payments gives you the ability to stay consistent, while each scheduled payment acts as the prompt to keep your progress moving forward with less effort.