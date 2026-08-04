Life runs on one clock, money runs on another
Why two people at the same life stage can be years apart financially, and how timing, housing, immigration and wealth-building intersect.
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Why two people at the same life stage can be years apart financially, and how timing, housing, immigration and wealth-building intersect.
I recently overheard a conversation between two young mothers talking about the demographic makeup of different communities in the city they lived in. Specifically, which neighbourhoods had younger families with younger children and which were more likely to have families with older kids.
Being a parent, I was fascinated—so I did the polite thing and kept listening in as discreetly as possible. As they named different communities and speculated about who lived there, I noticed one defining factor doing all the work in their determinations: the homes.
“Yeah, that area probably has younger families because there are mostly townhomes.”
“Older kids, possibly in high school, in that area because the homes are mostly single-family detached homes.”
I desperately wanted to interrupt them. Recognizing that inserting myself into two strangers’ conversation probably wasn’t the polite thing to do, I decided to write an article about it instead. Because here’s the thing: their logic made complete sense. And that’s exactly what I found so interesting.
For the sake of level setting, let’s play out the scenario those two women were benchmarking against.
You’ve started your first job, or perhaps you’re a young couple in your twenties looking for your first home. You scrape together a down payment, maybe borrow a little something from either set of parents, and land your first condo apartment. It’s just right: not too large a commitment, and enough breathing room to get the hang of home ownership while still allowing you to dream.
A few years go by, work and life settle into something stable, and you’re ready to have kids.
You’ve built some (but not a lot of) equity in your home, and you still have some down-payment savings to catch up on. Somewhere in the next two or three years, toddler in tow, you upgrade to the townhome. It isn’t necessarily easy, but you’ve built the credit, accumulated some equity, and saved enough to make the switch possible.
Let’s be honest: this probably isn’t your forever home, either. Maybe another child comes along and the townhouse starts to feel like a squash and a squeeze. If the market cooperates, you rinse and repeat what you did the first time: sell, pull out the equity, add whatever you’ve managed to save, and, perhaps by the skin of your teeth, end up in a detached single-family home.
Condo. Townhome. Detached house.
Young couple. Young children. Older children.
Lay the two timelines beside each other and the assumptions I overheard suddenly make perfect sense. Your home stage roughly tracks your life stage. Except, increasingly, it doesn’t.
I’ve been thinking about that conversation ever since, and I’ve started imagining our financial lives as being governed by two different clocks.
The first is our life clock, and it measures the things that happen simply because life keeps moving: we get older, careers progress, we get married, perhaps, children arrive and grow up. Parents age. Retirement, which once seemed impossibly far away, gradually gets closer.
Then there’s our financial clock, which measures something different: the amount of time we’ve had to build credit, accumulate savings, earn home equity, contribute to retirement accounts, progress through a career and allow compound growth to do what compound growth does best.
When everything goes roughly according to the traditional script, those two clocks move somewhat in sync. You start earning money when you’re young and start building credit. Maybe you buy a small property and accumulate equity while your salary rises and you contribute to retirement savings. Your family grows and eventually you need more space. Conveniently, you’ve also had more time to accumulate the money required to pay for it.
That’s the model those two mothers were describing without realizing it. But what happens when the clocks don’t start at the same time?
For newcomers to Canada, this is where the mismatch becomes hard to ignore. When you immigrate, your life clock doesn’t reset. If you arrive in your mid-thirties with two children, you’re still in your mid-thirties with two children. Still needing the bedrooms, still carrying the childcare costs, groceries, school activities, and every other financial responsibility that comes with that stage of life.
But parts of your financial clock can feel as though they’ve been wound backwards. You arrive without a Canadian credit history, without a decade of equity built up in a Canadian home that could become the down payment for the next one, and without the years of contributions to a Canadian workplace pension or retirement account. Depending on your circumstances, you will likely also be rebuilding parts of your career and professional network from scratch.
The numbers back this up. Statistics Canada data released this year show that in Ontario, only about 7% of recent immigrants own a home in their first year in the country. That climbs to roughly 40% by the fifth year, still trailing the Canadian-born ownership rate of nearly 48% for the same age group. The financial clock, in other words, doesn’t simply start ticking the moment you land. It has to catch up.
The same data shows something else: catching up costs more, too. Recent immigrant first-time buyers paid more for their homes than Canadian-born buyers, even though their family incomes were lower. And immigrant households under 35 paid noticeably higher monthly mortgage payments than comparable Canadian-born households, year after year. Put simply, a newcomer in a starter condo can easily be paying more each month than a Canadian-born family already settled into a detached home at the same life stage. The financial clock isn’t just running behind. For many newcomers, it’s running behind at a steeper price.
Your life clock might say 35 while your financial clock might be much closer to the starting line. Suddenly, the tidy condo-to-townhouse-to-detached-house progression becomes considerably harder to follow. Your family’s needs might say detached house while your financial history says starter home—and unlike someone starting their financial life in their early twenties, you don’t necessarily have another 40 years to make everything line up.
This isn’t restricted to housing. Take a career like teaching, backed by a defined-benefit pension through a school board. In some ways, the financial path is wonderfully straightforward: finish your training, get hired, show up, do good work, stay in the system, and by your mid-to-late fifties, decades of contributions have taken care of retirement for you. There is enormous financial power in simply having time.
We hear a version of this everywhere. Start investing early. Contribute consistently. Build your credit. Stay invested and let compound growth do the rest. If you’ve spent any time following fitness or business influencers, you’ve probably encountered some version of the mantra that “consistency beats intensity,” and I generally agree.
But that advice assumes you have decades left to be consistent. If you arrive mid-life with a shorter runway, you can absolutely be consistent from that day forward. What you cannot do is manufacture the years that came before it. That is the part of our financial conversations we rarely admit: consistency only works because of time, and time is the one input a later start can never fully recover.
Housing makes the mismatch particularly visible because we can literally see it. A townhouse looks like a particular stage of life, a detached house looks like another, a condo looks like a starting point. But perhaps we’ve confused a financial progression with a human one.
A family with teenagers might be buying its first townhouse. A couple in their fifties might be purchasing their first home. Someone enormously successful professionally might still rent, while a younger person might own a detached home because family money let them skip several rungs altogether. Immigration disrupts the timeline in an especially visible way, but immigrants aren’t the only people whose clocks fall out of sync. Divorce, a career change, children who arrive later, a housing market that outruns incomes—life has a habit of ignoring the sequence we’ve built for it.
Those two mothers weren’t wrong to make assumptions about the families living in those neighbourhoods. Their assumptions were based on a financial trajectory that has made sense for a very long time. Most of us, myself included, would probably have made exactly the same ones.
But the two clocks are worth remembering the next time a neighbourhood, or a person, seems to be running behind (or ahead) of where you’d expect. A home can tell you where someone is living but it’s a far less reliable narrator of where they actually are in life.
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