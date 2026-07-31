Stock news for investors: First Quantum profit jumps, Intact earnings fall
Copper production lifted First Quantum, while Intact faced higher catastrophe claims. Catch up on the latest quarterly results from six Canadian companies.
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Copper production lifted First Quantum, while Intact faced higher catastrophe claims. Catch up on the latest quarterly results from six Canadian companies.
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Numbers for its second quarter:
Insurance provider Intact Financial Corp. reported second-quarter net income of $720 million, down from $867 million during the same period last year. That amounted to diluted earnings per share of $3.90 during the period, down from $4.70 last year.
The Toronto-based firm says its insurance revenue reached $6.75 billion during the quarter ended June 30, up year-over-year from $6.62 billion.
Earlier this month, Intact Financial updated its guidance for the second quarter, announcing it had higher catastrophe losses and large losses than it initially predicted.
It said its combined catastrophe and large losses were $247 million above its expectations for the second quarter on a pre-tax and net of reinsurance basis.
Intact Financial CEO Charles Brindamour says the company’s resilient performance and balance sheet strength position it to continue to pursue growth initiatives in a constructive mergers and acquisitions environment.
Numbers for its second quarter:
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of the company of US$136 million in the second quarter, rising from US$18 million during the same period last year. That amounted to diluted net earnings per share of 16 cents US, compared with two cents during the prior-year quarter.
The Toronto-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says sales revenue amounted to US$1.5 billion, rising year-over-year from US$1.22 billion.
First Quantum says its total copper production for the second quarter was 100,487 tonnes, compared with 91,069 tonnes during last year’s second quarter.
CEO Tristan Pascall says site preparation for the processing of stockpiled ore advanced well during the quarter at the Cobre Panama copper mine.
In April, the government of Panama approved the removal, processing and export of stockpiled ore at the contentious mine that had been shuttered.
Numbers for its third quarter:
CGI Inc. says it earned $465.2 million in its third quarter compared with a profit of $408.6 million a year earlier. The business and technology consulting firm says the profit amounted to $2.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, up from $1.82 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, CGI says it earned $2.29 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.10 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.19 billion, up from $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year.
Bookings for the quarter totalled $4.20 billion, while CGI’s backlog stood at $31.79 billion at June 30.
CGI has 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe that provide business and technology consulting services.
Numbers for its second quarter:
Algoma Steel Group Inc. reported a net loss of $96 million during the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $110.6 million during the prior-year quarter. That amounted to a net loss per diluted share of 88 cents, compared to a net loss of $1.02 per diluted share during last year’s second quarter.
The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based steel producer says its consolidated revenue reached $267.5 million during the period, falling year-over-year from $589.7 million.
The company says its shipments totalled 181,473 tons during the second quarter, compared with 472,056 tons a year earlier.
Algoma Steel says it incurred $18.7 million in direct tariff costs, compared with $64.1 million during last year’s second quarter.
Rajat Marwah, Algoma Steel CEO, says the company is Canada’s only producer of discrete plate and is positioned to serve growing infrastructure, construction, and defence demand.
Numbers for its second quarter:
Power Corp. of Canada says its net earnings for the second quarter were $690 million. That’s down from $772 million during the second quarter of 2025. The Montreal-based management and holding company says its earnings per share came in at $1.10 during the period, compared with $1.20 during last year’s second quarter.
Adjusted net earnings were $974 million, compared with $883 million during the prior-year quarter.
Power Corp., which holds a 68.6% interest in Great-West Lifeco, says that company’s net earnings reached $1 billion during the second quarter, compared with $894 million a year earlier.
Power Corp. holds a 63.9% stake in IGM Financial Inc. and says that company’s net earnings for the quarter were $261.5 million, rising from $246.7 million during the same period last year.
Numbers for its second quarter:
Spin Master Corp. reported a second-quarter profit of US$29.7 million compared with a loss of US$46.5 million a year earlier as its revenue rose 8.9%.
The Toronto-based toy company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says profit amounted to 29 cents US per share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of 46 cents US per share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Spin Master says it earned eight cents US per share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of seven cents US per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$436.4 million, up from US$400.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. Toy revenue in the quarter totalled US$361.1 million, up from US$322.3 million a year ago, while entertainment revenue amounted to US$31.2 million, down from US$32.1 million in the same quarter last year. Digital games revenue was $44.1 million, down from $46.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.
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