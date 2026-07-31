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We’re not wealthy. What can a financial planner do for us?

A reader just wants an assessment of her and her husband’s finances. Turns out that’s the cornerstone of financial...

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ETFs

Dividend ETFs make you money, just not for the reasons you think

Dividend ETFs do not guarantee market-beating returns. They boost your portfolio thanks to factor exposure and behavioural benefits.

Dividend ETFs make you money, just not for the reasons you think
A new survey suggests the risk of fraud could be on the rise with nearly one-quarter of respondents reporting they or a family member have been the victim of financial fraud or scams in the past year.

Fraud and Scams

Canadians are confident they can spot scams, but should they be?

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Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

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ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

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Newly employed? Know your tax deductions  

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Teck Resources Ltd.'s zinc and lead smelting and refining complex is pictured in Trail, B.C., on Monday Nov. 26, 2012.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Rogers posts loss, Teck profit surges

Rogers' latest deal weighed on earnings, while Teck benefited from stronger copper markets. Here's the full roundup

Stock news for investors: Rogers posts loss, Teck profit surges
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Real Estate

What every American should know before buying a home in Canada

Before buying a home in Canada, U.S. citizens should understand the cross-border tax and ownership rules that can have...

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Save

Money and the price of indecision

Why do we know we're overpaying and still do nothing about it? A personal look at loyalty, inertia, and...

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Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010.

Banking

More Canadians are rethinking their bank. Should you?

More Canadians are exploring alternatives to the Big Six. Learn what to compare before switching banks and how to...

More Canadians are rethinking their bank. Should you?