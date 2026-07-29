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Teck Resources Ltd.'s zinc and lead smelting and refining complex is pictured in Trail, B.C., on Monday Nov. 26, 2012.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Rogers posts loss, Teck profit surges

Rogers' latest deal weighed on earnings, while Teck benefited from stronger copper markets. Here's the full roundup

Stock news for investors: Rogers posts loss, Teck profit surges
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010.

Banking

More Canadians are rethinking their bank. Should you?

More Canadians are exploring alternatives to the Big Six. Learn what to compare before switching banks and how to...

More Canadians are rethinking their bank. Should you?
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry. The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on Thursday May 2, 2013.

Investing

Stock news: Cogeco takes U.S. telecom hit as Electrovaya rallies

Cogeco reports a steep quarterly loss tied to its U.S. business, while Electrovaya jumps on an Amazon agreement and...

Stock news: Cogeco takes U.S. telecom hit as Electrovaya rallies
Metro Inc. head office is seen in Montreal on Monday, July 14, 2025.

Investing

Stock news: Couche-Tard and BlackBerry post gains, Metro flags strike impact

Couche-Tard reports higher Q4 profit and revenue, BlackBerry raises full-year outlook after a stronger quarter, and Metro sees earnings...

Stock news: Couche-Tard and BlackBerry post gains, Metro flags strike impact
A phone displays crypto trades on Kalshi on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Portland, Ore.

Investing

What are prediction markets? Wealthsimple’s newest investing feature explained

Prediction markets are booming, but critics warn they can resemble gambling. Here's what investors need to know before trying...

What are prediction markets? Wealthsimple’s newest investing feature explained
Clothing is on display inside a Garage clothing retail store in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Retail stocks tumble despite strong earnings

Reitmans narrowed its quarterly loss and Empire raised its dividend, but investors sent Groupe Dynamite and Gildan shares sharply...

Stock news for investors: Retail stocks tumble despite strong earnings
Soccer ball on the field

Spend

World Cup tickets cost a fortune but you still have options

FIFA's soaring ticket prices don't have to sideline fans. Learn where to find discounts and free World Cup watch...

World Cup tickets cost a fortune but you still have options
An electric vehicle charger is seen in Ottawa on June 27, 2023.

Travel

Canadians seek EV rentals to escape high fuel costs

High gas prices are driving more Canadians to rent EVs and hybrids, but limited inventory means many travellers may...

Canadians seek EV rentals to escape high fuel costs
Shopify Inc. signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Investing

Stock news: Robinhood enters Canada as Shopify ramps up share repurchases

Robinhood’s WonderFi acquisition closes as Shopify adds US$3 billion to its buyback plan and Apotex targets a $1-billion IPO.

Stock news: Robinhood enters Canada as Shopify ramps up share repurchases
FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is pictured on the side of B.C. Place in Vancouver, on Monday, May 25, 2026.

News

Sports betting is booming ahead of the World Cup—here’s how to avoid trouble

Placing a few bets during the World Cup may feel low-stakes, but experts say it’s easy to lose track...

Sports betting is booming ahead of the World Cup—here’s how to avoid trouble