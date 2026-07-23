How your mortgage can help you build wealth
Discover how the Smith Manoeuvre works, who it's right for, and the potential benefits and risks of using your mortgage to invest.
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Discover how the Smith Manoeuvre works, who it's right for, and the potential benefits and risks of using your mortgage to invest.
For most Canadians, a mortgage is simply a fact of life. You buy a home, make your monthly payments, and hope to have it paid off by the time you retire. It’s the advice many of us grew up with: work hard, eliminate debt, and then start enjoying financial freedom.
But what if there was a way to make your mortgage work harder for you while you’re paying it down? That’s the idea behind the Smith Manoeuvre, a strategy that helps homeowners use their home equity to potentially build investments and improve tax efficiency at the same time.
For many people, debt is something to avoid at all costs. And when it comes to high-interest consumer debt, that’s generally good advice. But not all debt is created equal.
Some debt is used to buy things that lose value over time, like vehicles, vacations, or consumer purchases. Other debt can be used to acquire assets that have the potential to generate income and grow in value.
The Smith Manoeuvre is built on this distinction. Rather than viewing a mortgage as nothing more than an expense, the strategy focuses on gradually converting traditional mortgage debt into investment debt that may qualify for tax deductions under CRA rules.
Despite sounding complicated, the concept is surprisingly straightforward. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) generally allows taxpayers to deduct interest on borrowed money when the borrowed funds are used for the purpose of earning taxable income. Under the Smith Manoeuvre, the mortgage is paid off from cash available, then re-borrowed to replace that cash and invested in a diversified portfolio that meets the income earning requirements.
A comprehensive guide for Canadians
For example, Mary has a $250,000 mortgage and a $250,000 non-registered investment portfolio. She sells her investments to pay off her mortgage then immediately reborrows the $250,000 to invest in a non-registered investment portfolio. Mary is in the same position she started in, with a $250,000 mortgage and a $250,000 investment portfolio—but now, the paper trail shows she borrowed money to invest instead of borrowing money to buy a home, and the interest expense becomes tax deductible.
To maintain deductibility, investors must:
The average Canadian may not have $250,000 in investments to do what Mary did, but the Smith Manoeuvre works for those who want to start doing this on a much smaller scale and on a monthly basis.
As you make your regular mortgage payments, a portion of each payment reduces the principal balance of your mortgage. With the right type of mortgage structure, known as a re-advanceable mortgage, that newly created equity becomes available through a home equity line of credit (HELOC).
Instead of letting that borrowing room sit unused, the funds can be borrowed and invested in qualifying investments that have the potential to generate income. The interest charged on the HELOC becomes tax deductible, since it was money borrowed for the purpose of investing.
Over time, the total amount of money borrowed remains the same (as your mortgage balance is reduced, your HELOC balance increases by the same amount), but now you can start claiming interest deductions to reduce your tax bill and start building an investment portfolio to increase your wealth.
The Smith Manoeuvre’s biggest attraction isn’t simply the tax deduction, it’s the possibility of accomplishing multiple financial goals at once: building wealth by growing your investment portfolio while also benefitting from growth in equity value of your home over time.
Many homeowners spend 20 or 25 years aggressively paying down their mortgage, only to discover they’re approaching retirement with significant home equity but relatively little invested capital. They’re often described as house-rich but cash-poor.
The Smith Manoeuvre attempts to address that challenge by helping homeowners build investments while they are still working and earning income, rather than waiting until the mortgage is completely paid off before beginning to invest seriously.
The goal isn’t necessarily to become wealthy overnight, but to build net worth more efficiently over time.
One of the most compelling arguments for the strategy is the impact of time. Every year that investments are allowed to compound can make a significant difference over the long term.
For Canadians in their 30s and 40s, retirement may still be 25 to 35 years away. Those years can be valuable when it comes to growing investments and creating additional income sources for retirement.
Assuming you can earn a higher average rate of return on your investments that you are paying in interest on your debt, you will see your wealth grow faster and bigger. You may then decide in the future, perhaps at retirement, to use some of that wealth to pay off your mortgage completely—or you may consider continuing the strategy indefinitely.
Many financial professionals encourage homeowners to think not only about eliminating debt, but also about building assets. After all, reaching retirement with no mortgage is wonderful, but reaching retirement with no mortgage and a substantial investment portfolio is even better!
Like any financial strategy, success depends on behaviour. This is not a system that works on autopilot. The borrowed funds must be used specifically for qualifying investments. They cannot be diverted toward a new vehicle, a kitchen renovation, a vacation, or other personal expenses if the goal is to maintain the tax advantages and build wealth. That requires discipline.
The homeowners who tend to benefit most are often those who are committed to following a long-term plan and avoiding emotional financial decisions.
It’s also important to recognize that the Smith Manoeuvre is not risk-free. Because the strategy involves investing, market fluctuations are part of the process. Investments go up and down in value, and taking a long-term approach with a well-diversified portfolio is best to minimize short-term risk. Interest rates can also change, affecting borrowing costs, which impacts the net benefits.
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There is administrative complexity, too. Maintaining clean records, tracking the movement of funds, and ensuring the strategy remains compliant with tax rules are all essential.
And then there’s the biggest risk of all: human behaviour. Many investors become nervous when markets decline and are overly confident when markets rise. Staying committed to a well-designed plan can often be harder than understanding the strategy itself.
One of the strongest messages surrounding the Smith Manoeuvre is that it should not be viewed as a do-it-yourself project. A properly structured strategy typically involves coordination between a mortgage professional, financial advisor, and tax professional. The details matter.
The mortgage structure must be correct, the investments must be appropriate, the paper trail must be clear, and the tax reporting must be accurate. Having experienced professionals involved can help reduce costly mistakes and provide confidence that everything is being implemented properly.
This strategy isn’t a good fit for everyone. Some Canadians sleep better knowing they have no debt at all, regardless of the mathematical advantages a strategy might offer. There is nothing wrong with that.
Personal finance is personal. The best financial strategy is not always the one that produces the highest potential return on paper; it’s the one that aligns with your goals, comfort level, and ability to stick with the plan over the long term.
The Smith Manoeuvre isn’t a shortcut to wealth or a magic solution. What it offers is a different perspective. Instead of viewing home equity as something that can only be accessed after the mortgage is paid off, it encourages homeowners to think about how that equity can become part of a broader wealth-building strategy today.
For Canadians looking to reduce financial stress, strengthen their retirement outlook, and make smarter use of one of their largest assets, it may be worth exploring whether their mortgage can do more than simply get paid off. Sometimes the path to greater financial freedom isn’t just about eliminating debt, but about learning how to use it strategically.
To learn more about how the Smith Manoeuvre Strategy works, listen to Robinson Smith’s episode on The Wealthy Life Podcast or pick up a copy of his national best-selling book, Master Your Mortgage for Financial Freedom.
Tax deductibility is subject to CRA rules and individual circumstances. Professional tax and investment advice should always be obtained before implementing any leveraged investment strategy. Investment returns are not guaranteed. If investment performance is lower than expected or markets decline, the strategy may not achieve the desired results. The Smith Manoeuvre is most appropriate for investors with a long-term time horizon, strong cash flow, and a tolerance for investment risk.
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