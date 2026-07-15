Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Renovations

How to fund accessible home renovations in Canada

Accessible home renovations can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Learn about grants, tax credits, and practical ways to...

How to fund accessible home renovations in Canada
An Aquabus water taxi carrying tourists prepares to dock at Granville Island in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

Real Estate

Condo maintenance fees: How much is too much?

Learn what condo fees pay for, why they rise over time, and how to assess a building's financial health...

Condo maintenance fees: How much is too much?
A for sale/sold sign stands in front of residential homes in the Riverside South neighbourhood of Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Renting

What happens when your landlord misses mortgage payments?

If your landlord defaults and the home is sold, your tenancy may still be protected—but rules vary by province....

What happens when your landlord misses mortgage payments?
Sold sign in front of a house

Real Estate

Selling your home without a Realtor can save money—but is it worth it?

Thinking of selling your home without a Realtor? Here’s what DIY sellers need to know about commissions, legal risks,...

Selling your home without a Realtor can save money—but is it worth it?
Airbnb host holding house keys

Income Properties

Renting out your home can bring cash—and complications

Short-term rentals can help cover housing costs, but experts say many first-time hosts underestimate the legal, financial, and lifestyle...

Renting out your home can bring cash—and complications
Person signing a mortgage

Mortgages

Fallen into negative home equity? Here are your options

As falling home prices leave more Canadians underwater on their mortgages, experts explain the refinancing and renewal options available.

Fallen into negative home equity? Here are your options
Happy couple getting keys to their new house

Life Insurance

You bought a home—should life insurance be next?

Buying a home can change your life insurance needs fast. Here’s how much coverage young Canadians may actually need—and...

You bought a home—should life insurance be next?

Real Estate

Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: Greater Toronto Area

Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: Greater Toronto Area
Illustration of woman with magnifying glass, money, and percentage signs.

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on April 29, 2026

Bank of Canada holds its 2.25% rate for a fourth time amid inflation risks from oil prices, affecting mortgages,...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on April 29, 2026

Real Estate

Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: Edmonton

Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2026: Edmonton