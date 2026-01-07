That confusion comes down to two different measures: market price and appraised value. While they sound similar, they serve different purposes and can vary widely. Understanding the difference helps you make better decisions when selling, refinancing, renovating, or dealing with legal and tax matters.

Market price vs. appraised value

The market price of your home is what a buyer will pay for it today. It can shift quickly since it’s driven by factors such as:

Demand in the specific neighbourhood

Competing offers or bidding-war situations

Buyer emotions, urgency, and fear of missing out (FOMO)

Interest rates and affordability

In fast-moving markets like Toronto and Vancouver, the market price can change from week to week, or even sometimes day to day.

In contrast, appraised value is designed to be steady and defensible. It answers one key question: Based on recent evidence, what is this home worth in the current market? Rather than considering emotion or competition, an appraiser focuses on:

Recent nearby sales

Property size, layout, and condition

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms

Quality and relevance of renovations

Finishes and fitments of the property

Overall quality of workmanship

Neighbourhood trends

Lot size, zoning, and external influences

Basement finishes

Parking and/or garage

Banks, lawyers, courts, and the CRA rely on appraisals since they’re unbiased and consistent, even when market sentiment is volatile.

Why don’t market and appraisal value always match?

It’s not uncommon for appraisals to come in lower (or occasionally higher) than the market price. Here are some of the most common reasons why.

1. Buyers don’t always make decisions based on logic

People fall in love with homes, they get attached, they get competitive, and they get tired of losing bidding wars. All of this can result in making an unrealistic offer on a property that doesn’t depict what’s actually happening in the market.

A buyer who’s fed up or emotionally invested might pay well above what recent sales support. An appraiser cannot use a one-off emotional purchase to justify the final value.

2. Appraisers steer past active listings

Homeowners often compare their home to what others are asking for down the street. But list prices are just that—prices that someone hopes to get. Some listings sell for less than list price, some sell for more, and some never sell at all.

Appraisers focus only on sold data because it reflects actual behaviour, not speculation.

3. Renovations don’t always add dollar-for-dollar value

This is one of the most common misunderstandings. You might spend $70,000 on a new kitchen, but the market might only value that upgrade at $25,000 to $40,000. Landscaping and high-end finishes often have even lower returns.

Appraisers measure value based on how the market reacts to upgrades, not how much they cost you.

4. Timing can shift value quickly

Values can change even within the same month based on what’s happening in the market and wider economy. For example, a rate announcement might push buyers in or out of the market, a sudden spike in listings could cool prices, or seasonal patterns (like a December lull or summer slowdown) could reduce activity.

Appraisers capture a snapshot of the market at a very specific moment.

5. Unique homes are difficult to compare

A one-of-a-kind home like a heritage property, custom build, or oversized lot might attract a buyer willing to pay a premium simply because they love it. But an appraiser must look at the broader market. If there aren’t many comparable sales, their valuation will naturally be more conservative.

6. Homeowners often overestimate their home’s value

This is completely understandable—you are emotionally attached to your home and online valuation tools or old sales prices can set unrealistic expectations. Appraisals strip out emotion and focus only on evidence.