How much is your home really worth?
Learn why market price and appraised value of your home often differ—and which number matters when selling, refinancing, or planning renovations.
Advertisement
Learn why market price and appraised value of your home often differ—and which number matters when selling, refinancing, or planning renovations.
If you’re like most Canadians, your home is your biggest financial asset—so it can be confusing when the appraised value of your home doesn’t align with what your realtor suggests listing it for, or what a buyer is willing to pay.
That confusion comes down to two different measures: market price and appraised value. While they sound similar, they serve different purposes and can vary widely. Understanding the difference helps you make better decisions when selling, refinancing, renovating, or dealing with legal and tax matters.
The market price of your home is what a buyer will pay for it today. It can shift quickly since it’s driven by factors such as:
In fast-moving markets like Toronto and Vancouver, the market price can change from week to week, or even sometimes day to day.
In contrast, appraised value is designed to be steady and defensible. It answers one key question: Based on recent evidence, what is this home worth in the current market? Rather than considering emotion or competition, an appraiser focuses on:
Banks, lawyers, courts, and the CRA rely on appraisals since they’re unbiased and consistent, even when market sentiment is volatile.
Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing.
It’s not uncommon for appraisals to come in lower (or occasionally higher) than the market price. Here are some of the most common reasons why.
People fall in love with homes, they get attached, they get competitive, and they get tired of losing bidding wars. All of this can result in making an unrealistic offer on a property that doesn’t depict what’s actually happening in the market.
A buyer who’s fed up or emotionally invested might pay well above what recent sales support. An appraiser cannot use a one-off emotional purchase to justify the final value.
Homeowners often compare their home to what others are asking for down the street. But list prices are just that—prices that someone hopes to get. Some listings sell for less than list price, some sell for more, and some never sell at all.
Appraisers focus only on sold data because it reflects actual behaviour, not speculation.
This is one of the most common misunderstandings. You might spend $70,000 on a new kitchen, but the market might only value that upgrade at $25,000 to $40,000. Landscaping and high-end finishes often have even lower returns.
Appraisers measure value based on how the market reacts to upgrades, not how much they cost you.
Values can change even within the same month based on what’s happening in the market and wider economy. For example, a rate announcement might push buyers in or out of the market, a sudden spike in listings could cool prices, or seasonal patterns (like a December lull or summer slowdown) could reduce activity.
Appraisers capture a snapshot of the market at a very specific moment.
A one-of-a-kind home like a heritage property, custom build, or oversized lot might attract a buyer willing to pay a premium simply because they love it. But an appraiser must look at the broader market. If there aren’t many comparable sales, their valuation will naturally be more conservative.
This is completely understandable—you are emotionally attached to your home and online valuation tools or old sales prices can set unrealistic expectations. Appraisals strip out emotion and focus only on evidence.
Whether the market price or appraisal value matters more depends on what you’re doing.
Following a few simple tips can go a long way to ensuring you have an accurate picture of what your home is really worth.
Realtors can help you estimate the market price of your home, while appraisers can help you determine value. Both perspectives are valuable for different reasons.
A buyer may pay a premium because they’re emotionally invested, a lender will rely on a stable, objective valuation, and a homeowner planning for the future needs clarity, not guesswork. When you understand how market price and appraisal value differ—and why both numbers exist—it becomes much easier to make confident, informed decisions about your home.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Credit Cards
Learn how cash back credit cards work in Canada. Compare flat-rate, boosted, and customizable rewards, see how to redeem...
Used car prices rose in 2025, but year-end deals may still exist. Learn what experts say about pricing trends,...
Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....
Holiday spending is rising, with many Gen Z and millennial Canadians relying on credit cards. Here’s why gift debt...
Is your salary enough to buy a home in these Canadian cities? Here’s how much you needed to earn...
Sponsored By
Scotiabank
The no-fee BMO eclipse rise Visa earns BMO Rewards points, includes mobile device insurance, and is easy to qualify...
Our American Express Cobalt review covers rewards, insurance, perks, fees, and real user opinions. See whether the Amex Cobalt...
Calculate your credit card interest and see how long it will take to pay off your balance with our...
The BMO Ascend World Elite Mastercard offers high travel rewards, flexible redemptions, premium travel insurance, and airport lounge access.