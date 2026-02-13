Are budget airfares worth it?
Before you jump on a bargain flight, check the fine print so you know exactly what you’re paying for.
Advertisement
Before you jump on a bargain flight, check the fine print so you know exactly what you’re paying for.
Anyone who’s booked a trip recently knows how expensive flying has become. Deals are getting harder to find and airlines are cutting back on even the most basic perks—so when a great fare pops up in your Google Flights search, it’s tempting to pack your bags.
But make sure you know what you’re getting. The cheapest fares you see in searches are typically budget tier. And while budget flights can be a great way to save, you could end up paying more than planned through add-ons like checked baggage, seat selection, and even a carry-on.
Budget airlines—also called low-cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs)—are bare-bones airlines. You’re paying for a seat to get you from point A to B and little else.
In Canada, our last remaining true ULCC is Flair, although the company is looking to change its business model to a more “premium product.” But if you’re travelling south of the border or overseas, you’ll see a lot more ULCC options, including Spirit, Frontier, Ryanair, and Air Asia.
That said, all of Canada’s carriers have added ULCC-like options to their bookings, like WestJet’s UltraBasic and Air Transat’s Eco Budget. These fares can drastically bring down the costs of your next vacation, but keep in mind what’s often not included:
Depending on your travel plans, some (or all) of these extras might not matter. On a short flight, for example, you might not care about ending up in the middle seat. And if you already have trip cancellation insurance, you may be covered if a family emergency prevents you from flying.
This is where a bit of math helps. If you’re likely to pay for several add-ons, the total cost could exceed the price of a higher fare that bundles those features. On the other hand, if you only need one or two extras, the lowest base fare may still be the better deal.
Here’s what to consider before you book.
While it may be tempting to go with the cheapest ticket, be honest about how much comfort you’re willing to sacrifice.
Most traditional airlines charge to pre-book a seat but allow you to select one for free when online check-in opens, typically 24 hours before departure. Many budget airfares eliminate that option. For example, WestJet’s UltraBasic doesn’t include complimentary seat selection at check-in—and if you do choose to pay for a seat, the fee is higher than it is for the other fare tiers.
Scotiabank Gold American Express Card
American Express Cobalt Card
MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard
If you’re choosing a fare that only allows carry-on, check the permitted weight and dimensions—especially if you’re travelling overseas. Ryanair’s carry-on limits, for example, are three centimetres narrower than those of Canadian airlines.
If you realize the night before that you need to pack more or that your bag exceeds the size limit, you’ll likely end up paying significantly more in last-minute baggage fees than you would have by booking the next fare tier up in the first place.
Credit cards like the TD Aeroplan Visa and WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard include free checked bags for you and up to eight companions. That could help you decide which airline to choose.
For example, I searched for direct flights from Toronto to Cancún for March Break with Air Canada Rouge and Flair. Both were roundtrip Monday–Monday flights (because bumping your flight by just one day can help you drastically reduce your flight cost). Flair’s Basic Bundle, which includes checked luggage, was $1,118.29. To include checked baggage on Rouge, you need the Flex fare at $1,149.32.
At first glance, Flair is the cheapest option. But if you have an Aeroplan credit card that includes checked bags, you could go for Rouge’s Basic ($924.32) or Standard ($1,020.32) fare and save $98–$194 per person.
|Airline
|Fare
|Inclusions
|Price
|Air Canada Rouge
|Basic
|Personal item only
|$924.32
|Standard
|Personal item
Carry-on luggage
|$1,020.32
|Flex
|Personal item
Carry-on luggage
Checked luggage
Standard seat selection
Changes/cancellations
|$1,149.32
|Flair
|Bare Bundle
|Personal item only
|$899.07
|Basic Bundle
|Personal item
Carry-on luggage
Checked luggage
|$1,118.29
|Big Bundle
|Personal item
Carry-on luggage
Checked luggage
Changes/cancellations
|$1,152.19
It may feel like a hassle, but pulling out the calculator can pay off when you’re comparing the true cost of booking a bare-bones fare vs. a bundled option.
For that same Toronto-Cancún trip, Air Transat listed these prices:
|Fare
|Inclusions
|Price
|Eco Budget
|Personal item only
|$998.29
|Eco Standard
|Personal item
Carry-on bag
|$1,073.29
|Eco Flex
|Personal item
Carry-on luggage
Checked luggage
Standard seat selection
Changes/cancellations
|$1,363.29
Eco Flex might seem like the obvious choice if you know you’ll be checking a bag. But pricing out the add-ons tells a different story. For this route, seat selection ranged from $33 to $77, and a checked bag cost $35 each way.
Adding a checked bag and the most expensive seat to the Eco Budget fare brings the total to $1,222.29—$140 less than Eco Flex. If you don’t need a carry-on and aren’t concerned about making changes, a DIY bundle could be the better deal.
Under Canadian law, airlines are required to rebook or refund you if your flight is cancelled or significantly delayed. And if the reason for the delay is within the airline’s control (such as overbooking, staffing shortage, or scheduled maintenance), the airline also owes you cash compensation, ranging from $125 to $1,000.
But not all destinations have the same rules. U.S. airlines aren’t required to offer cash compensation, and some budget airlines, like Frontier, won’t put you up in a hotel if you’re delayed overnight.
A few years ago, I was left stranded for three days with no hotel or food vouchers when an ULCC cancelled my Toronto–Las Vegas flight without reason. It took a year for my claim to be processed with the Canadian Transportation Agency, but thankfully my credit card’s travel insurance jumped in within a few weeks and covered my lost expenses.
Budget airfares aren’t bad. In fact, they can be a great way to see the world while being gentler on your budget. Flying has become incredibly expensive, and these discount airlines and basic airfares open the skies to more travellers. Just know your non-negotiables and check the fine print of any fare tier before you book.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
From Google Flights alerts to credit card points and smart booking timing, here’s how to save on airfare just...
Emigrating comes with a slew of tax considerations, from filing a final return to possible departure taxes. Here’s what...
A new Air Transat loyalty program is coming in the second half of the year, but questions remain about...
Everyday costs in Canada keep rising even as inflation cools. Here are practical, lesser-known money-saving hacks to stretch your...
Second-hand travel lets Canadians score deals on trips while sellers recoup costs. Learn the risks, rules, and tips before...
Used car prices rose in 2025, but year-end deals may still exist. Learn what experts say about pricing trends,...
Expert tips on mindful gifting, automated savings, and intentional budgeting to enjoy a stress-free holiday season and start the...
More Canadians are using AI to find gifts, compare prices, and navigate holiday sales. Learn how the tech is...
Some of the most memorable gifts are the ones that save your friends or family money over time. Take...
Phone plan prices are all over the map. Here’s how to find an affordable plan that fits your needs...