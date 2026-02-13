But make sure you know what you’re getting. The cheapest fares you see in searches are typically budget tier. And while budget flights can be a great way to save, you could end up paying more than planned through add-ons like checked baggage, seat selection, and even a carry-on.

What are budget airlines?

Budget airlines—also called low-cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low-cost carriers (ULCCs)—are bare-bones airlines. You’re paying for a seat to get you from point A to B and little else.

In Canada, our last remaining true ULCC is Flair, although the company is looking to change its business model to a more “premium product.” But if you’re travelling south of the border or overseas, you’ll see a lot more ULCC options, including Spirit, Frontier, Ryanair, and Air Asia.

That said, all of Canada’s carriers have added ULCC-like options to their bookings, like WestJet’s UltraBasic and Air Transat’s Eco Budget. These fares can drastically bring down the costs of your next vacation, but keep in mind what’s often not included:

Seat selection

In-flight food and drinks

Checked baggage

Carry-on baggage (although a personal item is often allowed)

Changes or cancellations

In-person check-in (for example, Flair charges $34 if you don’t check in online)

Loyalty rewards (Air Canada’s Basic fare doesn’t earn Status Qualifying Credits and WestJet’s UltraBasic doesn’t earn WestJet Rewards)

Depending on your travel plans, some (or all) of these extras might not matter. On a short flight, for example, you might not care about ending up in the middle seat. And if you already have trip cancellation insurance, you may be covered if a family emergency prevents you from flying.

This is where a bit of math helps. If you’re likely to pay for several add-ons, the total cost could exceed the price of a higher fare that bundles those features. On the other hand, if you only need one or two extras, the lowest base fare may still be the better deal.

Here’s what to consider before you book.

How long is the flight?

While it may be tempting to go with the cheapest ticket, be honest about how much comfort you’re willing to sacrifice.

Most traditional airlines charge to pre-book a seat but allow you to select one for free when online check-in opens, typically 24 hours before departure. Many budget airfares eliminate that option. For example, WestJet’s UltraBasic doesn’t include complimentary seat selection at check-in—and if you do choose to pay for a seat, the fee is higher than it is for the other fare tiers.

How much are you bringing?

If you’re choosing a fare that only allows carry-on, check the permitted weight and dimensions—especially if you’re travelling overseas. Ryanair’s carry-on limits, for example, are three centimetres narrower than those of Canadian airlines.

If you realize the night before that you need to pack more or that your bag exceeds the size limit, you’ll likely end up paying significantly more in last-minute baggage fees than you would have by booking the next fare tier up in the first place.

Do you have flight perks through your credit card?

Credit cards like the TD Aeroplan Visa and WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard include free checked bags for you and up to eight companions. That could help you decide which airline to choose.

For example, I searched for direct flights from Toronto to Cancún for March Break with Air Canada Rouge and Flair. Both were roundtrip Monday–Monday flights (because bumping your flight by just one day can help you drastically reduce your flight cost). Flair’s Basic Bundle, which includes checked luggage, was $1,118.29. To include checked baggage on Rouge, you need the Flex fare at $1,149.32.

At first glance, Flair is the cheapest option. But if you have an Aeroplan credit card that includes checked bags, you could go for Rouge’s Basic ($924.32) or Standard ($1,020.32) fare and save $98–$194 per person.

Airline Fare Inclusions Price Air Canada Rouge Basic Personal item only $924.32 Standard Personal item

Carry-on luggage $1,020.32 Flex Personal item

Carry-on luggage

Checked luggage

Standard seat selection

Changes/cancellations $1,149.32 Flair Bare Bundle Personal item only $899.07 Basic Bundle Personal item

Carry-on luggage

Checked luggage $1,118.29 Big Bundle Personal item

Carry-on luggage

Checked luggage

Changes/cancellations $1,152.19

What’s the bundle value?

It may feel like a hassle, but pulling out the calculator can pay off when you’re comparing the true cost of booking a bare-bones fare vs. a bundled option.

For that same Toronto-Cancún trip, Air Transat listed these prices: