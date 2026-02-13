Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Two young women on vacation in a tropical country

Travel

How to find cheap flights anywhere

From Google Flights alerts to credit card points and smart booking timing, here’s how to save on airfare just...

How to find cheap flights anywhere

Jacks on Tax

Moving abroad? Think about the tax consequences

Emigrating comes with a slew of tax considerations, from filing a final return to possible departure taxes. Here’s what...

Moving abroad? Think about the tax consequences
People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Signs warning people that the consumption of food is prohibited have been erected at Jacques de Lesseps plane spotting park to deter the gathering of birds. THE CANADIAN

News

Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa

A new Air Transat loyalty program is coming in the second half of the year, but questions remain about...

Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa

Newcomers to Canada

Real money hacks to use when prices feel out of control

Everyday costs in Canada keep rising even as inflation cools. Here are practical, lesser-known money-saving hacks to stretch your...

Real money hacks to use when prices feel out of control
A view of the beach, lagoon and bungalows at Le Meridien resort in Bora Bora, on Oct. 30, 2016.

Travel

Travel for less by snapping up a stranger’s vacation (but buyer beware)

Second-hand travel lets Canadians score deals on trips while sellers recoup costs. Learn the risks, rules, and tips before...

Travel for less by snapping up a stranger’s vacation (but buyer beware)
Man at a car dealership checking out a vehicle

Auto

Are end-of-year car deals actually a good time to buy?

Used car prices rose in 2025, but year-end deals may still exist. Learn what experts say about pricing trends,...

Are end-of-year car deals actually a good time to buy?
People Christmas shop in the Eaton Centre in Toronto, on December 23, 2009.

Shopping

How to avoid holiday spending regret

Expert tips on mindful gifting, automated savings, and intentional budgeting to enjoy a stress-free holiday season and start the...

How to avoid holiday spending regret
A person carries bags after shopping at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on Boxing Day in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

Shopping

AI is poised to become Santa’s little helper this holiday

More Canadians are using AI to find gifts, compare prices, and navigate holiday sales. Learn how the tech is...

AI is poised to become Santa’s little helper this holiday
A young man and woman exchange holiday gifts

Strategic Shopper

Money-saving gifts that keep on giving: MoneySense’s 2025 holiday guide

Some of the most memorable gifts are the ones that save your friends or family money over time. Take...

Money-saving gifts that keep on giving: MoneySense’s 2025 holiday guide

Spend

How to find a cheap cellphone plan in B.C.

Phone plan prices are all over the map. Here’s how to find an affordable plan that fits your needs...

How to find a cheap cellphone plan in B.C.