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Travel

Trade homes, not cash: A new way to see the world

Home exchanges are changing how we travel, making it more affordable, flexible, and personal. Here’s how platforms like HomeExchange...

Trade homes, not cash: A new way to see the world
Passengers arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026.

Travel

Jet fuel surge pushes airline fares higher

Global airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet, are raising fares and fuel surcharges as jet fuel prices soar following...

Jet fuel surge pushes airline fares higher
Handing over the keys to a new car

Auto

The state of the Canadian used car market: Trends, insurance, and the true cost of ownership

Used car prices remain high in 2026, pushing buyers to put down less and finance more. Here’s how insurance...

The state of the Canadian used car market: Trends, insurance, and the true cost of ownership
Signs advertise a price drop on products at a No Frills Grocery store, in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Shopping

Overcharged at checkout? What to know about Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code

A pricing error could work in your favour. Discover how Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code compensates shoppers—and its important...

Overcharged at checkout? What to know about Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code
Woman concerned about the little money in her wallet

Debt

Is buy now, pay later a road to more debt? 

Expedia is offering buy now, pay later with Affirm, giving travelers flexible payment options—but could spreading out costs lead...

Is buy now, pay later a road to more debt? 
View of a plane wing while flying at sunset

Travel

Are budget airfares worth it?

Before you jump on a bargain flight, check the fine print so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

Are budget airfares worth it?
Two young women on vacation in a tropical country

Travel

How to find cheap flights anywhere

From Google Flights alerts to credit card points and smart booking timing, here’s how to save on airfare just...

How to find cheap flights anywhere

Jacks on Tax

Moving abroad? Think about the tax consequences

Emigrating comes with a slew of tax considerations, from filing a final return to possible departure taxes. Here’s what...

Moving abroad? Think about the tax consequences
People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Signs warning people that the consumption of food is prohibited have been erected at Jacques de Lesseps plane spotting park to deter the gathering of birds. THE CANADIAN

News

Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa

A new Air Transat loyalty program is coming in the second half of the year, but questions remain about...

Air Transat plans new loyalty program with Desjardins and Visa

Newcomers to Canada

Real money hacks to use when prices feel out of control

Everyday costs in Canada keep rising even as inflation cools. Here are practical, lesser-known money-saving hacks to stretch your...

Real money hacks to use when prices feel out of control