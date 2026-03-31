Go somewhere popular—when it’s not popular

Canadians tend to flock to sunny destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean during March break and the Christmas travel season, making them pricier choices for those ditching the cold weather. But with less demand in July and August, it could make those regions more attractive for summer tourists, since prices tend to fall.

“Whenever there’s more demand, you have less choice. With less choice, you can potentially pay more and not get exactly what you want,” said Amra Durakovic, a spokeswoman for Flight Centre Travel GroupCanada.

“Travelling off-peak means you’re beating the crowds, means you have better options for flights as well as accommodation.”

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Mexico, in particular, could be quieter than usual in the coming months. Tourism around some parts of the country was briefly upended in February after violence erupted in connection with the killing of a major drug cartel leader. Travel expert Barry Choi said some might still be wary, even though flights resumed to Puerto Vallarta and surrounding regions a few days later.

“I would argue visiting the west coast of Mexico, or Mexico in general, it’s probably the best time right now. Security is probably higher. I’m willing to bet the resorts probably have heavy discounts in Puerto Vallarta because they’ve seen so much drop off,” he said. “And a lot of people aren’t thinking about going to Mexico in the summer. It’s like, ‘It’s hot. Why do I want to go to Mexico?’”

Get a group together

One of the simplest ways to save money on a getaway is by going with a group. Booking in bulk can help bring down the price per traveller, particularly for airfare, said Durakovic.

But she said in order to see a noticeable price change, the group usually has to be larger than just you and a handful of friends. “While groups typically start at around 10 passengers, the best savings you’re really going to see tend to come at around the 20-persons mark,” she said. “It’s a popular option then for … weddings, group getaways, reunions.”

It can also be useful when it comes to booking accommodations, said Choi. For example, the cost of a fancy Airbnb can be divided among a group of friends. But he cautioned that other costs can quickly add up if the size of your crew balloons too much.

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“Getting your group together is great in theory … but then you realize when you’re planning around multiple people, it actually becomes way more difficult,” he said. “You have conflicting mindsets. People want to do different things and it might actually cost you more money.”

Book a tour

The sticker price of a tour package—from flights to hotels, transportation and even meals—could seem daunting, said Durakovic. But she said it’s one of the best ways to spend effectively, especially compared with travellers who end up deciding to do many of the same activities anyway once they touch down.

“I’m not sure many people consider a tour as sort of a great way to save money, but what looks more expensive upfront can actually offer better value,” she said. “It’s not only convenient, but it’s just one of the most efficient ways to manage not just your budget, but your time.”

Durakovic added that booking a tour can also eliminate the stress of mapping out an itinerary on your own, along with the financial risk of a plan gone wrong. “Missed connections, last minute transportation, or even choosing the wrong location, these sort of mistakes add up quickly.”

Stay flexible

Choosing to fly to your destination even one day later than you had hoped could make a “massive” difference in price, said Durakovic. It underscores what she says is one of the most important tips no matter where and when you are travelling: stay flexible.

“One day can make all the difference,” she said. “The best leverage any traveller can have is really being flexible, booking and planning ahead.”

Choi echoed that advice, adding that cheaper flights can also be had if you’re willing to drive to an airport a bit further than the one nearest to home. For instance, Vancouverites may find more options available in Seattle, while those in Hamilton, Ont., might have better luck with prices in Buffalo or Toronto. “You’re at a relatively major hub, you’ll probably have to take another connection regardless, but you have more options, and it can often be cheaper,” he said.

Beware of scams

It may seem obvious, but Choi said one of the easiest ways to go overbudget on vacation is by falling prey to scams, tourist traps, or other impulse purchases. “Regardless of where you’re going, you need to kind of research what’s going on. In any major city, you’ll find people selling stuff on the street, and they’re clearly knock-offs, and it’s not worth your money,” he said. “There’s always some kind of local scam.”