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Tourists enjoy the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Grace, in Cancun, Quintana Roo State, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Residents and tourists along the Caribbean coast began making preparations for Grace, a storm that drenched Haiti and Jamaica and is now forecast to hit Mexico´s Yucatan peninsula like a hurricane early Thursday morning.

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Saving money on vacation doesn’t have to mean sacrificing fun

Summer travel doesn’t have to break the bank. Here’s how to save with strategic timing, flexibility, and smarter booking.

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The state of the Canadian used car market: Trends, insurance, and the true cost of ownership

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Signs advertise a price drop on products at a No Frills Grocery store, in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024.

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Overcharged at checkout? What to know about Canada’s Scanner Price Accuracy Code

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Is buy now, pay later a road to more debt? 

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Are budget airfares worth it?

Before you jump on a bargain flight, check the fine print so you know exactly what you’re paying for.

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How to find cheap flights anywhere

From Google Flights alerts to credit card points and smart booking timing, here’s how to save on airfare just...

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