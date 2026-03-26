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What’s new (and gone) for your 2025 tax return, due April 2026

Filing your 2025 taxes in 2026? Here are the key changes, cancelled credits, and CRA updates Canadians need...

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Why it seems like you can never get ahead (Hint: It’s not your streaming subscription)

If it feels impossible to get ahead, you’re not imagining it. Here’s how inequality and policy choices are...

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Pitfalls to avoid when investing in sector ETFs

Look under the hood before buying some popular Canadian sector ETFs. There may be alternatives that better represent the...

Pitfalls to avoid when investing in sector ETFs
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Are you really ready to retire? Why many Canadians are struggling with retirement planning

Rising costs, debt, and delayed planning are leaving many Canadians unprepared. Here’s what’s behind the gap and how to...

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The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

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The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

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ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its key rate at 2.25%, keeping variable mortgage rates and savings returns steady amid...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 18, 2026
FILE - This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Interactive fitness company Peloton and athletic wear maker Lululemon have announced a five-year partnership, Thursday, Sept. 28, effectively closing the curtain on Lululemon's recently acquired connected fitness device, Mirror.

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Stock news for investors: Mixed fortunes for Lululemon, Couche-Tard, and Power Corp

Lululemon profits dip, Couche-Tard surges, and Power Corp declines. Here’s what investors need to know about Q4 results...

Stock news for investors: Mixed fortunes for Lululemon, Couche-Tard, and Power Corp
Fuel prices are displayed as a person fills up their car with gas at a station in Montreal on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

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Drive gently and carry a loyalty card: ways to take the edge off high pump prices

Gas prices soar amid Middle East conflict, but Canadians can cut costs by driving efficiently, maintaining vehicles, comparison shopping,...

Drive gently and carry a loyalty card: ways to take the edge off high pump prices