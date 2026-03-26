My husband and I have personally enjoyed the experience through HomeExchange. We have completed 19 exchanges over the past 2 years and have 15 more booked in the year ahead. While there are other house swapping platforms available, we chose HomeExchange because of their size, reputation and guest point system that provides greater flexibility.

Related reading: Travel for less by snapping up a stranger’s vacation (but buyer beware)

How does HomeExchange work?

HomeExchange is a global platform that allows members to swap homes for vacations. Whether you’re looking for a cozy cottage in the Italian countryside or a chic apartment in the heart of Paris, the platform offers over 450,000 homes in destinations all over the world. There are three types of home exchanges:

Simultaneous reciprocal : You stay in someone’s home while they stay in yours at the same time.

: You stay in someone’s home while they stay in yours at the same time. Non-simultaneous reciprocal : You swap homes with someone, but at different times.

: You swap homes with someone, but at different times. Guest points exchange: The most flexible option. You host someone and earn points, which you can use to stay in another member’s home.



The biggest concern for first-time users is trust. Do these homes exist? Will my home be safe?

The answer is yes, here’s why: HomeExchange requires ID verification and proof of address through a utility bill. Behind the scenes, AI tools help detect fraud and ensure member authenticity.

The platform also provides $1 million in home protection coverage and a mandatory $500 damage deposit to handle any minor accidents. It is recommended you check with your home insurance provider to see what additional coverage is available, as well.

Community-based stays built on trust, not transactions

What makes HomeExchange so unique is its community-driven culture. Since there is no physical cash exchange required for the stay, the experience is based on mutual respect and hospitality instead of traditional transactions.

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The platform allows you to connect with those who share your lifestyle. Traveling with a dog? Filter for pet-friendly homes. Have toddlers? Look for homes with highchairs and childproof features. Into wine, golf, or museums? Join interest-based groups to find like-minded hosts.

Key points to consider

– Annual membership allows you to list your property (or multiple properties) and arrange unlimited exchanges all over the world.

– You can review requests for your property and decide whether to accept or decline.

– You likely need to send out multiple requests to different properties in the location you want to stay before confirming a match.

– HomeExchange provides some insurance coverage, but it’s also wise to confirm coverage with your own insurance provider.

– Guests are expected to leave the property as they found it, and cleaning services are sometimes required by hosts at an extra cost.

A great way to get started is to list your property and see what matches line up. Our very first exchange was a simultaneous reciprocal exchange, meaning we swapped houses at the same time. We were able to bring our dog, and agreed to water the plants at our host’s home while we were there for a two-week vacation. We texted tips to each other on things to do, places to see, and favorite restaurants to try. We felt like guests in a friend’s home.

Arranging a simultaneous exchange can be tricky as both parties must agree on both location and dates, but some people prefer this option as it feels more personal. It also opens up the possibility of looking after each others’ pets and potentially swapping vehicles.

The majority of exchanges—close to 70%—are completed using GuestPoints. To earn points, you can open your home up for people to stay while you are away on vacation or a business trip. If you are lucky enough to have a second property to stay at, like a summer cottage, then earning points is even easier. You can then use those points to stay in other homes all over the world whenever you want.

Final thoughts

Travelling the world is a wonderful way to meet new people, experience other cultures, and live life to the fullest. With HomeExchange and other similar platforms, world travel is now an affordable option for most—especially if you factor in free flights earned from the best travel credit cards in Canada. Where will you go next?

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