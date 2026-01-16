Sell or buy unused travel bookings

For sellers, the sites offer a chance to recoup much of the cost of a trip they can no longer take, whether due to work, illness, emergency, or bereavement. For buyers, they open the door to cheaper travel and accommodations, bringing higher-end options within reach or simply making a getaway affordable in the first place.

The savings for purchasers typically sit between 20% and 30%, but can range much higher, especially for reservations just a few days away.

The platforms, which include Transfer Travel, SpareFare, Plans Change and Roomer, typically charge sellers commissions of between 10% and 30%. “It completely depends on the listing but, as an average, the value that our sellers recoup is around 1,000 pounds ($1,867),” said Maisie Blewitt, head of commercial at U.K.-based Transfer Travel. “It would have ordinarily gone to waste.”

How ticket transfers work

At Transfer Travel, a service team verifies the details of a new seller’s account. After selecting a booking, the buyer then communicates via a chat function with the seller, who is responsible for changing the name on the reservation and furnishing proof of the switch. The seller is paid only after the ticket transfer is complete, with the money withheld for up to five days.

“On the chat, we will see the documents that have the new buyer’s name,” Blewitt said, though she acknowledged it can be “a bit of a scary process for some.”

The 10-person company has some 99,000 users in the United Kingdom and the U.S., she said. In Canada, customer volumes jumped 45% last year. “There’s so much pressure on people to save money,” Blewitt said. “It’s a nice alternative to buying travel in a traditional way.”

There’s also a limit to its appeal.

Featured travel credit cards

featured Scotiabank Gold American Express Card Earn up to 6 Scene+ points per $1 spent and save on foreign transaction fees. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $120 Interest Rates: 20.99% purchase, 22.99% cash advance, 22.99% balance transfer Welcome offer: $500 value Earn up to $1,050 in welcome offers, first year rewards and savings value, including no annual fee in your first year, and up to 50,000 bonus Scene+ points. featured American Express Cobalt Card Earn up to 5 MR points per $1 spent and transfer them to partner loyalty programs. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $156 Interest Rates: 21.99% purchase, 21.99% cash advance, N/A balance transfer Welcome offer: $150 value Earn 1,250 points for each month you spend $750, up to a maximum of 15,000 points. featured MBNA Rewards World Elite Mastercard Get 5 MBNA Rewards points per $1 across five categories, plus an annual bonus of 10% in points. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $120 Interest Rates: 21.99% purchase, 22.99% cash advance, 22.99% balance transfer Welcome offer: $200 value Earn 20,000 bonus points (approximately $165 in cash back value) after you make $2,000 or more in eligible purchases within the first 90 days.

Downsides include limited options and no loyalty points

The potential downsides for buyers include sparse and seemingly random booking options, zero loyalty points—they aren’t honoured or accumulated via third-party booking sites—and the fact that most large airlines in North America prohibit ticket transfers.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

Those seeking precise dates or destinations may well be out of luck. Bookings for more than two people are rare. And some of the flight discounts are “not that great”—particularly given their last-minute nature—said Nastro. “It’s used enough that it’s gaining traction, but I wouldn’t say it’s as widely used as, say, an online travel agency.”

Flexible travelers drive resale travel marketplaces

Travellers with flexibility—young people, retirees, digital nomads—comprise the core of the eBay-esque marketplace’s customers. “This is more for somebody that’s single, can drop everything and be able to maybe work remotely or is just looking for a quick getaway,” said Nastro. The demographic dubbed DINKs—double income, no kids—are among the more recent adopters, said Blewitt.

In North America, air travel presents some of the biggest hurdles. “Flights are always a bit of a sticky one, especially based in America and Canada,” she said. That partly explains why 48% of Transfer Travel’s bookings are for accommodations, rather than plane tickets. Cruises make up another 22%.

Users should do their own research too, including on a given short-term rental’s reputation or whether a carrier permits ticket transfers. For example, SpareFare, where buyers can bid on already-bought plane tickets, maintains a list of airlines that allow name changes. Air Canada and WestJet are on it. The problem is, they generally do not allow name changes. “Air Canada allows name corrections, as in for typos in names, not a name change,” said Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah in an email.

Verify sites to avoid scams and fraud

Some hotel chains are also leery of the practice, said Barry Choi, who runs the Money We Have personal finance and travel website. Guests may need to show identification bearing the name on the initial reservation to check in, he said.

Security and fraud are concerns with any second-hand ticket purchases, including in the travel market. Experts recommend confirming that the site verifies listings and holds funds in escrow, and to be wary of less regulated forums such as Facebook Marketplace. Scams are “not super common” on travel resale sites, Blewitt said, though she’s seen them before.

Prepaid reservations amount to just one travel hack among many—standby lists for flights and cruises, packing light, and clever use of loyalty points constitute a few others—presenting a small portal to escape at sometimes cut-rate prices. “The average holiday for four people is in the thousands now,” said Blewitt. “It’s crazy money, really. “We think travel should be accessible,” she said.

Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

Read more about travel: