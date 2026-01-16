Advertisement

Man at a car dealership checking out a vehicle

Auto

Are end-of-year car deals actually a good time to buy?

Used car prices rose in 2025, but year-end deals may still exist. Learn what experts say about pricing trends,...

People Christmas shop in the Eaton Centre in Toronto, on December 23, 2009.

Shopping

How to avoid holiday spending regret

Expert tips on mindful gifting, automated savings, and intentional budgeting to enjoy a stress-free holiday season and start the...

A person carries bags after shopping at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on Boxing Day in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

Shopping

AI is poised to become Santa’s little helper this holiday

More Canadians are using AI to find gifts, compare prices, and navigate holiday sales. Learn how the tech is...

A young man and woman exchange holiday gifts

Strategic Shopper

Money-saving gifts that keep on giving: MoneySense’s 2025 holiday guide

Some of the most memorable gifts are the ones that save your friends or family money over time. Take...

Spend

How to find a cheap cellphone plan in B.C.

Phone plan prices are all over the map. Here’s how to find an affordable plan that fits your needs...

A man stands in front of a flight information screen at an airport

Travel

Filing a complaint about the Air Canada strike? Expect a long wait

Customers lodging a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency are in for lengthy delays. Here’s how much time a...

An Air Canada plane on the tarmac at Vancouver's airport

News

Upcoming changes to Aeroplan points, Elite Status, and credit cards

Air Canada is overhauling its Aeroplan loyalty program, including how to reach Elite Status. Find out how and when...

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada

To avoid paying the standard 2.5% foreign transaction fee, choose a card with a 0% forex fee or shop...

Credit Cards

The best credit card travel perks in Canada

Travel credit card perks can vary widely in value. We take a look at some of the perks worth...

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2025

The best travel credit cards offer lounge access, no forex fees, and excellent travel insurance. We’ve named The Scotiabank...

