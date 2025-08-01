The best credit card travel perks in Canada
Travel credit card perks can vary widely in value. We take a look at some of the perks worth searching for (and some of the best travel credit cards that have them).
A lot of attention is given to travel credit card rewards, but what about advertised perks? These might seem like small benefits, but the value of these perks can really add up if you’ve got a great card.
We’ll help you navigate the most useful credit card travel perks and help you decide if the annual fees that come with these premium cards are worth the perks they deliver.
Perks are separate from rewards (which are what you earn with qualifying purchases). Instead of earning cash back or points based on the purchases you make, perks automatically come with the credit card—it’s up to you whether you use them or not (but you really should!).
Travel perks can include things like priority screening at the airport, airport lounge membership, upgrades to hotel stays, discounts on rental cars, free checked bags, and insurance like trip cancellation, emergency medical, and baggage delay coverage.
Sounds great, right? The tradeoff is that the more travel perks a credit card has, the higher the annual fee typically is. So, premium credit cards are more likely to have fantastic travel benefits that you’ll actually use compared to no-fee credit cards.
Not all travel perks are created equal. For instance, getting a free flight every year is easily worth more than getting through security a few minutes faster. Here are some of the most valuable credit card travel perks.
How much you can save: $320 (average cost of annual lounge membership)
Why we love it: Who doesn’t love having a calm space to relax or work between flights? Airport lounges offer a clean, comfortable space to grab a bite to eat, rest, or take a shower before jumping on your flight.
Things to note: Some cards include free airport lounge membership (like Dragonpass) but charge for each entry, so check your card’s details. Only some cards include lounge access for traveling companions, and this is most common with super-premium travel cards.
Popular cards with this benefit: Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite, TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege, American Express Platinum
How much you can save: $35 per bag
Why we love it: With this perk, the first checked bag is often free for the cardholder and up to eight people on the same reservation. For a family of four traveling on roundtrip flights, this could easily save you almost $300.
Things to note: Your luggage will still have to fall within standard baggage guidelines and you’ll be responsible for overweight or oversize fees. Read your card’s terms and conditions before heading to the airport to ensure you understand what is and isn’t covered.
Popular cards with this benefit: TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card, National Bank World Elite Mastercard, WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard
How much you can save: Around $50 to $300, depending on trip length, cost, and destination
Why we love it: No one wants to worry about how they’re going to pay for medical care if they get sick while on vacation, or what they’ll do if their trip of a lifetime is delayed or cancelled. Fortunately, travel insurance can pay for medical care and reimburse you for things like lost baggage, trip cancellation, rental car damage, lost mobile phones, and more.
Things to note: Travel insurance coverage varies significantly in terms of what is offered and coverage limits, especially with medical coverage. Read your card’s terms and conditions carefully before travelling.
Popular cards with this benefit: National Bank World Elite Mastercard, RBC Avion Visa Infinite Privilege, Scotiabank Platinum American Express
How much you can save: $50 to $300+ per night, depending on property and destination
Why we love it: There’s nothing quite like upgrading your hotel room to one with more space, comfier furnishings, or a better view. Some credit cards allow you to select a nicer room or suite when booking, but others ask you to book the room and check with the hotel closer to your trip dates.
Things to note: Hotel restrictions are common and upgrades are often subject to availability.
Popular cards with this benefit: Marriott Bonvoy American Express, TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege
How much you can save: $2.50 for every $100 spent
Why we love it: Not a fan of carrying cash when you travel? Credit cards are easy, but many tack on a 2.5% foreign exchange fee. If you use your card often, those fees pile up. A no-FX-fee card could save you more than you think.
Things to note: You may still be charged other fees, depending on your card and your bank.
Popular cards with this benefit: Scotiabank Gold American Express Card, Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Card
How much you can save: $15 to $40 per day
Why we love it: Instead of feeling pressured into purchasing insurance when you pick up your rental car, rely on your credit card’s rental policy. Coverage limits can vary, but your card may let you forgo CDW/LDW fees while at the rental counter.
Things to note: To get rental car insurance, you’ll have to charge your rental car to the card that offers the insurance coverage.
Popular cards with this benefit: Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite, BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard, TD Cash Back Visa Infinite
How much you can save: $400+
Why we love it: Annual companion vouchers or travel credits help offset your card’s annual fee and often apply to common travel costs like flights, baggage, and seat selection. Unlike points, they’re easy to use and offer instant savings, making them one of the most practical travel perks a card can offer.
Things to note: Some travel credits are limited to specific airlines or purchase types, and companion vouchers may come with additional fees or restrictions.
Popular cards with this benefit: WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard (companion voucher), CIBC Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege (companion voucher), American Express Platinum Card ($200 travel credit), Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite ($100 travel credit)
It’s worth remembering that most cards only have a few of these perks, which is why it’s important to determine which ones you really want in a credit card. To narrow down your options, ask yourself these questions:
Now that you might have an idea of what perks you want, check out our favourite cards for travel perks.
The perks:
Why we love it: The priciest card also happens to come with more travel perks than any other credit card. Whether you’re looking for the most comprehensive insurance coverage, airport lounge access around the world, or exclusive deals and discounts on hotels and experiences, the American Express Platinum has you covered. The card’s airport lounge access and hefty annual credits more than pay for the card’s steep annual fee.
Annual fee: $799
Welcome offer: Earn up to 180,000 Membership Rewards points ($1,800 value).
Card details
|Interest rates
|N/A (as a charge card, you’re required to pay off your balance in full every month)
|Income required
|None
|Credit score
|760 or higher
|Anniversary bonus
|$200 annual dining credit to use at a curated list of Canada’s top restaurants. Plus, $200 annual travel credit when booking through American Express Travel Online.
|Point value
|1 Amex Membership Rewards point = $0.01 when redeemed with the Flexible Points Travel Program, $0.015 on average with the Fixed Points Travel Program, and up to $0.02 with airline points transfers
The perks:
Why we love it: When we say best airline perks, we specifically mean Air Canada. By using the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege, you’ll earn Aeroplan points at a faster rate when flying Air Canada or a Star Alliance partner. Travel is also easier since you (and up to eight travel companions on the same booking) will enjoy free first checked bags, and you can spend your layover relaxing in a Maple Leaf Lounge.
Annual fee: $139 (waived first year)
Welcome offer: Earn up to $1,300 in value, including up to 40,000 Aeroplan points and no annual fee for the first year. Conditions apply.
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances (21.99% in Quebec), 22.99% on balance transfers (21.99% in Quebec)
|Income required
|Personal income of $60,000 or household income of $100,000
|Credit score
|680 or higher (recommended)
|Point value
|Aeroplan points are worth $0.02 on average
The perks:
Why we love it: If you’re travelling abroad, you want a card that avoids the standard 2.5% foreign exchange fee charged on non-Canadian purchases. This card waives the fee and gives you a free Visa Airport Companion membership, including six free passes per year. Since this lounge network includes over 1,200 global lounges, you’re sure to find one on your travels.
Annual fee: $150
Welcome offer: Earn up to $1,350 in value in the first 12 months, including up to 45,000 bonus Scene+ points. Offer ends October 31, 2025.
Card details
|Interest rates
|20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers
|Income required
|Personal income of $60,000 per year or household income of $100,000 per year
|Credit score
|725 or higher
|Point value
|1 Scene+ point = $0.01 when redeemed for travel on any airline or hotel (including Airbnbs).
The perks:
Why we love it: With this card, you’re not limited to earning and redeeming rewards exclusively at Marriott properties—you’ll also earn on stays at Sheraton, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, and more. Your annual free night certificate applies to rooms under 35,000 points, but you can often find great value by using it at higher-tier hotels during off-peak times or combining it with points for upgrades.
Annual fee: $120
Welcome offer: Earn 65,000 points after you spend $3,000 on your Card in your first 3 months of Cardmembership. Earn an additional 30,000 points after you spend a total of $20,000 on your card in your first 12 months of Cardmembership.
Card details
|Interest rates
|21.99% on purchases, 21.99% on cash advances, penalty APR on purchases and cash advances (rates are variable)
|Income required
|None specified
|Credit score
|725 or higher
|Points value
|1 Marriott Bonvoy point is worth $0.0117 on average
To get a credit card with travel perks, you’ll typically have to shell out an annual fee. Depending on the card, you might pay anywhere from $89 to $599 per year. That said, some cards waive the fee for the first year.
If you’re travelling, you’ll probably want the Scotiabank Gold American Express, our winner for best travel credit card. The card waives foreign exchange fees, includes Amex benefits, and offers one of the highest rates of return on rewards.
The National Bank World Elite Mastercard is our top choice for best travel insurance credit card, largely due to its extensive medical coverage, above-average trip cancellation coverage, and generous travel fee reimbursements.
Travel perks can be worth the annual fees you’ll pay, but you should compare the potential value against the card fee. For instance, if your card offers a $200 annual travel credit, lounge access, and free checked bags, these benefits can easily offset or exceed a high annual fee—making the card a smart choice if you travel regularly.
Some credit cards allow you to share perks with a traveling companion, like free first checked bags or airport lounge access. To find out if your card lets you do this, read the terms and conditions.
