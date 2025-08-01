We’ll help you navigate the most useful credit card travel perks and help you decide if the annual fees that come with these premium cards are worth the perks they deliver.

Key takeaways Popular travel perks include access to airport lounges, travel insurance, free hotel stays, and free checked bags

Premium credit cards that charge an annual fee typically have more travel perks than no-fee cards

Travel insurance and lounge access are two of the most valuable travel credit card perks

What are credit card travel perks?

Perks are separate from rewards (which are what you earn with qualifying purchases). Instead of earning cash back or points based on the purchases you make, perks automatically come with the credit card—it’s up to you whether you use them or not (but you really should!).

Travel perks can include things like priority screening at the airport, airport lounge membership, upgrades to hotel stays, discounts on rental cars, free checked bags, and insurance like trip cancellation, emergency medical, and baggage delay coverage.

Sounds great, right? The tradeoff is that the more travel perks a credit card has, the higher the annual fee typically is. So, premium credit cards are more likely to have fantastic travel benefits that you’ll actually use compared to no-fee credit cards.

The most valuable credit card travel perks

Not all travel perks are created equal. For instance, getting a free flight every year is easily worth more than getting through security a few minutes faster. Here are some of the most valuable credit card travel perks.

Airport lounge access

How much you can save: $320 (average cost of annual lounge membership)

Why we love it: Who doesn’t love having a calm space to relax or work between flights? Airport lounges offer a clean, comfortable space to grab a bite to eat, rest, or take a shower before jumping on your flight.